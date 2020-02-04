    jollyroger's picture

    The Trump Death

    By jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:34am |

    Nancy Pelosi got hella shit for calling Covid19 

     

     "The Trump Virus".

     

    Historians disagree.

     

    The correct name for this disease, as far as the United States is concerned:

     

    THE TRUMP DEATH

     

    That's how plague nomenclature works...

     

    Research Reveals More Complete Picture of the Devastation Wrought ...

     

    Comments

    The Boston Globe agrees.


    by moat on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:12am

    Is Trump the rat or the flea?  Inquiring minds...


    by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:21am

