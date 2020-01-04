Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Maybe you remember how the AMERICANS on Puerto Rico were left without power, food, water, medicine and hope following the infliction upon their island of a natural disaster.
The key statistic, the number of "excess deaths" that accrued in the (whole fuckin') year that painfully unfolded during which the Donald Trump and his Band of Bests not only failed effectively to intervene, but affirmatively used the crisis to loot and pillage.
It is really pretty simple--if people die who did not need to, their blood is on the hands of those charged with responding.
If you died DURING the hurricane, that's not the fault of the Government (unless some schmuck took a sharpie to the weather map, but that's another story).
After the storm, if death comes by way of a months long delay in standing up the accoutrements of civilization, it should not be a mystery who is to blame.
By the same reasoning, Trump is not to blame for the peculiar shopping and dining habits that opened a path for a bat virus to find it's way to your lungs, but when he sat around with his thumb up his ass whistling Dixie, of COURSE the deaths lie at his door.
Sadly, when asked by Chuck Todd (who uncharacteristically stumbled his way to a trenchant question) Joe Biden showed the timidity that ought to disqualify him from candidacy..
I put it to you, if Bernie is asked the same question, his answer will be short and sweet:
"Of course".
Comments
"His thumb up his ass whistling Dixie..."
What the fuck does that even mean? Asking for a friend...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:37am
No need for Biden to get into the middle right now.
Obama made a statement
Pelosi made a statement
Etc.
Let surrogates to the drip, drip, drip
Biden will not look like he is politicizing the deaths.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:07am
I guess, but I hate me a punk.
Plus, someone needs to shove this as far up Trump's ass as it will go.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 2:31pm
I feel your pain.
Maybe this is a test where we all go down if too many of us cannot get the answer right without a crib sheet. You can lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink.
I have family who are still deep inside the cult. I watch them through the bullet proof glass and wish I could help them.
by moat on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 2:48pm
No lie...I share (what is to me a shocking amount of) DNA with several Trumpistas. In fact, I had them in mind when I created my updated Passover text. The only thing preserving comity is the looming cancellation of the celebratory dinner.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:06pm
do tell more! Are they like Bibi or Sheldon Adelson types (without the big money, of course) ?
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 4:32pm
Well, there's my sister, who is more like Sheldon and my nephew whose wife's family is Israeli, so I guess that side is more like Bibi.
My nephew's in laws comprise the Tiger Schulman dynasty of karate dojos, so they are more like Sheldon on the money side...
He married up...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 5:32pm
oy. may you be comforted whilst among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 5:46pm
Well, I'm always kinda the skunk at the lawn party, because I have been heard to raise the disturbing lack of archeological support for the hypothetical Pharonic servitude (the more poignant as the Egyptians
wrotecarved down everything .
I am of the school that holds the whole fable was generated as a convenient "foundation myth" to justify snatching Canaan from the other locals, a practice which continues to this day.
Thus, Cecil B. DeMille notwithstanding, Charlton Heston ain't no Moses. For that matter, Moses wasn't either...
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 7:26pm
Yeah, Foundation Myths of any sort tend to be used to crush good parties, justify landgrabs, and prop up old yeller hateful types. And the parts about "be nice to each other" just get ignored.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:52pm
ratings, always ratings, sometimes it seems like "who is getting the ratings, who is getting the adoration?" is the only way he can see things:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 6:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:30pm
Except for the people in Georgia, they are NOT Puerto Ricans, because they elected a governor, Brian Kemp, who announced that only YESTERDAY did he learn that Covid 19 spreads before symptoms show! Georgia, thus, is special. (Should'a voted for Stacy...) Puerto Rico is luckier than Georgia.
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:00am
You just can't beat Julia Joffe for bringing the truth...
Julia Ioffe
@juliaioffe
Who's the shithole country now?
Coronavirus Live Updates: U.S. Now Has More Known Cases Than Any Other Country
As the House prepared to vote on a $2 trillion relief plan, unemployment data set a bleak record and hospitals struggled with an influx of sick patients and lack of equipment.
nytimes.com
6:04 PM · Mar 26, 2020·Twitter Web App
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 8:09am
Problem w shithole countries is lack of attention to basic hygiene. Often with poorly educated people who have trouble following sound medical device or even basic instructions. It's like chaos over there.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:12am
And they cling to their superstitions, to the detriment of good practices...
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/30/us/coronavirus-pastor-arrested-tampa-...
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 9:19am