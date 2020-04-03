Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Coronavirus stay-at-home orders have reduced traffic accidents by half https://t.co/0CgfUgQ42F— L.A. Times Health (@latimeshealth) April 2, 2020
A group of about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin celebrated spring break in Mexico, then returned to find that dozens had tested positive.
By David Montgomery & Manny Fernandez @ NYTimes.com, April 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, about 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin partied in Mexico on spring break. The students, all in their 20s, flew on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, and some returned on separate commercial flights to Texas.
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
The dominant conservative philosophy for interpreting the Constitution has served its purpose, and scholars ought to develop a more moral framework, by Adrian Vermule, Professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School
The illiberals are going to strengthen libertarianism by making people question what is a legitimate claim against others in the name of the "common good" https://t.co/4zIDt3FEHW
The continuously escalating COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a need for President Trump to be truthful and to drop his compulsion to spread misinformation. Unfortunately, any effort to hold the president accountable is met with insults and derision. Journalist Yamiche Alcindor has recently taken the brunt of the president’s attacks and now both the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) have come to her defense.
A federal appeals court has ruled that grand jury evidence long sought by civil rights activists and historians in a 1946 mass lynching case in rural Georgia must remain sealed.
Despite the historical significance of the case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled Friday that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records, except for a limited set of circumstances governing grand jury rules of secrecy.
Video edited by Anshul Verma, March 30
Streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states. Most of them are daily-wage workers who are now out of work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of the country on 24 March to halt the spread of coronavirus. In the absence of money and jobs, they are desperate to reach their villages. Some found government-run buses to reach home and others just continued to walk.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out more.
Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.
The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".
Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]
Trolls break into AA meetings on Zoom, harass recovering alcoholics - Business Insider https://t.co/ux3inyEAgT— KodoAndSangha (@KodoAndSangha) March 31, 2020
Comments
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am
Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm
Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm
It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.
Edit to add:
Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math".
The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html
Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:49pm
Though here's a perfect example of when criticism might be warranted. I admit I did laugh:
(comes to mind a sense of humor about this type of thing can do a lot)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:19pm
I wonder if Germans have a split reality, where they see Nazi villains in movies as a completely different tribe? I mean, there's always a bad German like in Die Hard (dutifully played by the late great Englishman Alan Rickman), I assume Germans just learn to disassociate and become a Bruce Willis or Sgt Powell American for the duration of the film. I mean, that *is* what movies bring us, fantasy, no? And besides, are Germans the Adenauer new capitalists or the Ossi retrogrades? 30 years even that divide fades for the under-40 set.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:53pm
well I do definitely see disassociation on Angela's part here, she's thinking "I'm just another 21st century western leader like all the rest of em", yeah and I think it's actually a good sign of conversion to global-think. It's a similar thing to white American descendants of Ellis Ilsland hordes being blamed for slavery, they go "say what? that has nothing to do with me"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:12pm
Comes to mind it can be a dangerous distraction and in that it has little difference from how Trump operates by using distraction. Where all coverage is put within the context of a certain frame.
Like he says:
That's Trumpies and Trump too. It's just pandering to demographics, identitarian demographics. Not to offer information to open minds but to reinforce ideological beliefs with cherry picked coverage, bias confirmation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 3:53am
Hughes is criticizing the author, Ibram X. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:58pm
So we really don't have to care that ethnic minorities may be more likely to be excluded from access to life saving care? It should be something we expect to happen?
Edit to add:
WTF is Quillette?
In drug and vaccine trials, age, ethnicity, gender, economic status, etc will be part of the data base. Some drugs may be effective in one group and not in other groups. Gender responses may differ..
When it comes to vaccines, some groups may be vaccinated at lower rates than others. This happens with the flu vaccine, for example.
https://www.healio.com/infectious-disease/influenza/news/online/%7B45d75411-5907-43ac-b509-ebe2f2c5d491%7D/we-have-a-problem-experts-highlight-racial-disparities-in-flu-vaccination-coverage
Of the 1000 things racial informant is important. Not taking public health info from a 24-year old who writes for something called Quillette.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:48pm
Found it
Last year a study revealed that a widely used algorithm to access health which excluded race, still managed to discriminate against black patients
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/366/6464/447
We are in a pandemic. This is exactly the time to be talking about race.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:59pm
Quillette is French, n'est-ce pas?
Though their accuracy seems in question.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quillette
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:03pm
Whatever they are, they don't have any authority on health care.
Kendi has interesting takes on race
For health care, I listen to the professionals, not Quillette or Kendi.
We should not be ignoring race during this pandemic.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:12pm
Ah, experts like The Root and Ta-Nehisi?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:29pm
Bring them up on issues of race.
I linked to scientific literature on the racial bias in medicine
At any rate, the racial data will eventually come out.
Edit to add:
The last two times that I read Kendi (outside of his books) was when a dagblog poster linked to someone named Coleman Hughes attacking Kendi.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:44pm
go argue with Coleman Hughes on Twitter. I'm not engaging. And this thread is by me for me to collect things I am interested in as to the what I believe is the current corruption of academia and those attempting to rectify that. Which I feel has little difference from the Marxists that overran and corrupted what was taught at UW Madison humanities when I was an undergrad there.I thought they were the bee's knees as an undergrad. I went on to be a proudly educated person and learned that ideological bias and propaganda, no matter how well meaning, is a killer of knowledge.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:01pm
You linked to Hughes to criticize Kendi. I am free to respond
Here is Mark Morial leader of the National Urban League on the need to make sure that blacks are not overlooked.It runs counter to Hughes and is directlly on point.
https://www.miamitimesonline.com/business/blacks-crisis-and-economics-during-coronavirus-pandemic/article_e42c849e-7420-11ea-bd41-735dbd2c4ef4.html
Here is USA Today contradicting Hughes. We do need to address disparities during the pandemic
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/03/30/coronavirus-cases-could-soar-blacks-latinos-and-native-americans/2917493001/
From the Hill
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/490563-coronavirus-shows-black-americans-must-be-protected-from-surprise-medical
Public health expert
https://theundefeated.com/features/public-health-expert-says-african-americans-are-at-greater-risk-of-death-from-coronavirus/
You bought Hughes into the discussion. I am simply pointing out that his position is as out of touch as Trump's statements about coronavirus.
In addition, a myth suggesting that black people are immune to coronavirus is being confronted
https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article241316536.html
Hughes would have us overlook everything. You brought up Hughes. Hughes is wrong.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:03am
Doctors Are Concerned That Black Communities Might Not Be Getting Access To Coronavirus Tests
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nidhiprakash/coronavirus-tests-covid-19-black
Hughes is free to express an opinion. Quillette is free to publish his opinion.
Hughes can be criticized when goes off the rails.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 2:25am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:06am