Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Normally I would be skeptical, but this is Brett McGurk Payne Distinguished Lecturer
@Stanford. Foreign Affairs Analyst @NBCNews/ @MSNBC. Former Presidential Envoy. Served under Bush, Obama, Trump. Dad. @CarnegieMEC.
Nothing to see here. Just a Russian military aircraft landing at JFK with 60 tons of medical supplies to support America’s #COVID19 response. A propaganda bonanza as our own government shrinks from America’s leadership role in a global crisis. pic.twitter.com/8TKyFqym9E
For decades, people in the 11 states that seceded during the Civil War -- America’s poorest region -- have suffered from a scourge of obesity and hypertension, which intensify the danger of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 respiratory disease that it causes. Four of the five states with the highest diabetes rates are in the South. And eight didn’t expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands of families without access to routine care, even as financially troubled rural hospitals wither away. ... Now Covid-19 has infected 47 long-term care centers in Georgia, overwhelmed hospitals in New Orleans, spread into at least six Alabama nursing homes, forced the evacuation of scores of elderly residents from a Tennessee rehabilitation center
The virus is like whack-a-mole ...https://t.co/cWVAaWXion— Richard Florida (@Richard_Florida) April 1, 2020
An infuriating and scary ventilators story - thousands in stockpile don’t work because maintenance lapses. https://t.co/WHH1JiBDSx— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 1, 2020
The coronavirus crisis will determine whether Trump is a one-term president, but it may reshape the social order far more, by Thos. B. Edsall
We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
The dominant conservative philosophy for interpreting the Constitution has served its purpose, and scholars ought to develop a more moral framework, by Adrian Vermule, Professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School
The illiberals are going to strengthen libertarianism by making people question what is a legitimate claim against others in the name of the "common good" https://t.co/4zIDt3FEHW
The continuously escalating COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a need for President Trump to be truthful and to drop his compulsion to spread misinformation. Unfortunately, any effort to hold the president accountable is met with insults and derision. Journalist Yamiche Alcindor has recently taken the brunt of the president’s attacks and now both the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) have come to her defense.
A federal appeals court has ruled that grand jury evidence long sought by civil rights activists and historians in a 1946 mass lynching case in rural Georgia must remain sealed.
Despite the historical significance of the case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled Friday that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records, except for a limited set of circumstances governing grand jury rules of secrecy.
Video edited by Anshul Verma, March 30
Streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states. Most of them are daily-wage workers who are now out of work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of the country on 24 March to halt the spread of coronavirus. In the absence of money and jobs, they are desperate to reach their villages. Some found government-run buses to reach home and others just continued to walk.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out more.
Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.
The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".
Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]
Trolls break into AA meetings on Zoom, harass recovering alcoholics - Business Insider https://t.co/ux3inyEAgT— KodoAndSangha (@KodoAndSangha) March 31, 2020
Absolutely stunning. 100+ sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt are now infected with coronavirus and the captain is pleading for help https://t.co/gi2LOGJAGM— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 31, 2020
Fox News insiders are concerned that the network could face "potential legal action" from viewers over its misleading coverage of the new coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, though experts say a "viable claim" against the network is unlikely.
Sherman, the author of the Fox News exposé "The Loudest Voice in the Room" who frequently covers the conservative network, told MSNBC on Sunday that "there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this."
This from NYC's main AM radio straight news (no opinion) channel:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:49pm
ForeignPolicy.com:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:50pm
From Global Business Editor at
@DefenseOne. Pentagon Press Association Veep. New Yorker... [email protected]:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 10:53pm