Maybe you remember how the AMERICANS on Puerto Rico were left without power, food, water, medicine and hope following the infliction upon their island of a natural disaster.

The key statistic, the number of "excess deaths" that accrued in the (whole fuckin') year that painfully unfolded during which the Donald Trump and his Band of Bests not only failed effectively to intervene, but affirmatively used the crisis to loot and pillage.

It is really pretty simple--if people die who did not need to, their blood is on the hands of those charged with responding.

If you died DURING the hurricane, that's not the fault of the Government (unless some schmuck took a sharpie to the weather map, but that's another story).

After the storm, if death comes by way of a months long delay in standing up the accoutrements of civilization, it should not be a mystery who is to blame.

By the same reasoning, Trump is not to blame for the peculiar shopping and dining habits that opened a path for a bat virus to find it's way to your lungs, but when he sat around with his thumb up his ass whistling Dixie, of COURSE the deaths lie at his door.

Sadly, when asked by Chuck Todd (who uncharacteristically stumbled his way to a trenchant question) Joe Biden showed the timidity that ought to disqualify him from candidacy..

I put it to you, if Bernie is asked the same question, his answer will be short and sweet:

"Of course".