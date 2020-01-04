    Count your blessings

    By artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:48pm |

    Snger John Prine is intubated and critical:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:58pm

    Unlikely to get his wish.

    https://youtu.be/L5sM4xDJ5iA


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:51pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:29pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:03am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:42am

    Lagos lockdown over coronavirus: 'How will my children survive?"

    @ BBCNews.com, March 31

    As more than 25 million people are placed on a two-week lockdown in parts of Nigeria in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus, poor people in congested neighbourhoods are worried about how they will cope, writes the BBC's Nduka Orjinmo from the commercial capital Lagos.

    "From where do we get the extra water to wash the hands you are talking about," asked Debby Ogunsola, 36, as she led me down a dark corridor towards her room in the Alapere area of Lagos state [....]


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:21pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 8:15pm

    Coronavirus Spreads in Veterans’ Home, Leaving ‘Shuddering Loss for Us All’

    The mayor of Holyoke in Massachusetts confronted the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after hearing rumors that infections were spreading.

    By Ellen Barry @ NYTimes.com, March 31

    NEWTON, Mass. — The mayor of Holyoke, Mass., got an unsigned letter over the weekend that deeply disturbed him.

    “Are you aware of the horrific circumstances at the Soldiers’ Home?” the letter read, and went on to describe serious breaches, like a resident suspected of having the coronavirus, awaiting the results of a test, being sent back to a dementia ward with 20 other veterans.

    “Where is the state in addressing what is truly happening in this building?” the letter concluded.

    The mayor, Alex Morse, reached out to Bennett Walsh, the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, a 247-bed, state-managed nursing home for veterans, to figure out what was going on.

    But by then, Mr. Morse said, the damage was far more than he had imagined: In a matter of five days, eight veterans had died, apparently without being reported to either state or local officials. Others were sick with the coronavirus; staff members were too.

    Mr. Walsh’s explanations left the mayor “incredibly disappointed,” and so did a conversation with Mr. Walsh’s superior, Francisco Urena, Massachusetts’ Secretary of Veterans’ Services. Frustrated and “with a sense of disappointment at the lack of urgency,” Mr. Morse contacted Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

    By Monday, state officials had announced a series of major moves.

    Mr. Walsh was placed on administrative leave. A new command structure was put in place. The National Guard was brought in to speed up testing of staff and patients [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 8:28am

