    Trump should suspend our Iran sanctions.

    By Flavius on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 12:31am |

    It's not in our interest to be seen to be causing them Coronavirus deaths.

    Or put it another way; it's wrong.

    His staff are perfectly capable of rearranging the flowers on the present. I won't suggest except to say sooner would be better  . People are dying.

    AOBTW. It would be in our interest to do it before the Maximum Leader decides

     to offer 50 or so  diseased  warrior an opportunity to a commodius location in heaven in exchange for

    them crossing  our border to have a cup of coffee some place that's open.

