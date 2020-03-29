Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Some context for the White House estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die from coronavirus. https://t.co/npzaXryQKK @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/zdWrCquuPK— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) April 1, 2020
The dominant conservative philosophy for interpreting the Constitution has served its purpose, and scholars ought to develop a more moral framework, by Adrian Vermule, Professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School
The illiberals are going to strengthen libertarianism by making people question what is a legitimate claim against others in the name of the "common good" https://t.co/4zIDt3FEHW
The continuously escalating COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a need for President Trump to be truthful and to drop his compulsion to spread misinformation. Unfortunately, any effort to hold the president accountable is met with insults and derision. Journalist Yamiche Alcindor has recently taken the brunt of the president’s attacks and now both the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) have come to her defense.
A federal appeals court has ruled that grand jury evidence long sought by civil rights activists and historians in a 1946 mass lynching case in rural Georgia must remain sealed.
Despite the historical significance of the case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled Friday that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records, except for a limited set of circumstances governing grand jury rules of secrecy.
Video edited by Anshul Verma, March 30
Streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states. Most of them are daily-wage workers who are now out of work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of the country on 24 March to halt the spread of coronavirus. In the absence of money and jobs, they are desperate to reach their villages. Some found government-run buses to reach home and others just continued to walk.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out more.
Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.
The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".
Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]
Trolls break into AA meetings on Zoom, harass recovering alcoholics - Business Insider https://t.co/ux3inyEAgT— KodoAndSangha (@KodoAndSangha) March 31, 2020
Absolutely stunning. 100+ sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt are now infected with coronavirus and the captain is pleading for help https://t.co/gi2LOGJAGM— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 31, 2020
Fox News insiders are concerned that the network could face "potential legal action" from viewers over its misleading coverage of the new coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, though experts say a "viable claim" against the network is unlikely.
Sherman, the author of the Fox News exposé "The Loudest Voice in the Room" who frequently covers the conservative network, told MSNBC on Sunday that "there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this."
Meanwhile, social isolation through policy discrimination has extracted significant wealth from Black families. According to the Federal Reserve’s most recent numbers in 2016, white families had the highest median family wealth at $171,000. Black and Latino or Hispanic families had $17,600 and $20,700, respectively—making these household far more susceptible to pandemics of this scale.
A new study has found that states with GOP governors or a majority-Republican electorate have lagged behind their Democratic counterparts in instituting social distancing policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, March 30
Federal judge Reggie Walton, who slammed Attorney General Barr, has obtained the full and unredacted Mueller report from the Justice Department. https://t.co/Jeg3B5OLAG— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2020
NEW: Glenn Fine, the Pentagon's acting IG and former 11-year IG of the Justice Department, now has the broadest power to investigate the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus relief law.https://t.co/uJfOyUtfxl— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 30, 2020
In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump referenced proposals from Democrats in the coronavirus stimulus negotiations that would have vastly increased funding for absentee and vote-by-mail options. The final package included $400 million for the effort, which was far less than what Democrats had sought.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Simple and good explanation
Next? I am ready to move on from paying so much attention to his incompetent attempts at spin.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:46pm
Will Hannity be able to spin 100k dead as MAGA?
What was it, 4 at Benghazi, and they ranted and investigated for 5 years?
by NCD on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:02pm
The way I am looking at it is that lots of hardcore Hannity fans are going to get sick and a significant number will die
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:24pm
here ya go, NCD, is according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, expert on Fox News, there could be more programming changes soon:
or at least disclaimers running across the screen on the chryons?
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:54am
Fox News Can’t Easily Be Sued Over COVID-19 Coverage, Despite Supposed ‘Real Concern’ at the Network
Legal Analysis by Aaron Keller @ LawandCrime.com | 5:14 pm, March 31st, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 8:08pm
an idiot not worth paying much attention to unless accompanied by serious adults skilled at correcting him or reading from a prepared script, sound and fury eventually usually signifying: nothing real. Here's a whole thread of it:
If you ever watched the TV show "Green Acres", the reporters whose job is to get him to talk are basically doomed to watching one of Mr. Haney's sales spiels from the back of his truck. They prompt and then he finds something to sell. It's a show for the bored, I guess.
He is not in charge of much at all, it's very clear to me now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:34am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:02am
Trump Delays Easter To July 15 To Keep Promise On Coronavirus
Trump Announces Plan To Retrain Nation’s 3 Million Unemployed Americans As Human Ventilators
Trump Orders Manufacturers To Drastically Ramp Up Production Of Hospital Gift Shop Supplies
Trump Seeks To Stimulate Economy By Sending Rare Autographed Photo To Every American
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:28am
Even The Onion has to batch ship now to keep up.
Soon that ship will have sailed, nothing will be unbelievable, nothing will be funny.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:00am
I beg to differ....Shirtless Joe Biden and the trans-am will never grow old (unlike Biden himself...) Parenthetically, how sharper than the serpent's tooth it is to have to choose between two senile candidates!
by jollyroger on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 2:23pm
Frank here to Trump trolls: please try to keep up with latest talking points!
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 6:56pm
comedian Christopher Titus and author Stephen King still trying:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 9:06pm
Daily Don, though, is at kinda at a loss, looking back at "simpler times":
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 9:10pm
These quotes show how Trump's coronavirus response changed over time
From Washington Post NO PAYWALL VIA Twitter Moments, 5 hours ago
As cases increased and stocks tumbled, the president’s attitude toward coronavirus has evolved from casual dismissal to reluctant acknowledgment to bellicose mobilization. We trace the winding path of Trump's response to the virus, in his own words.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:42pm
More seriously interesting point on that ignored in questioning him because it's a sticky wicket for both conservatives and liberals,and the faux drama about personal feuding between Trump and reporters is easy and gets ratings, after all. What suffers in the end? Real solutions.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 9:34pm