    Count your blessings

    By artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:48pm |

    Comments

    Snger John Prine is intubated and critical:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:58pm

    Unlikely to get his wish.

    https://youtu.be/L5sM4xDJ5iA


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:51pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:29pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:03am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:42am

    Lagos lockdown over coronavirus: 'How will my children survive?"

    @ BBCNews.com, March 31

    As more than 25 million people are placed on a two-week lockdown in parts of Nigeria in a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus, poor people in congested neighbourhoods are worried about how they will cope, writes the BBC's Nduka Orjinmo from the commercial capital Lagos.

    "From where do we get the extra water to wash the hands you are talking about," asked Debby Ogunsola, 36, as she led me down a dark corridor towards her room in the Alapere area of Lagos state [....]


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:21pm

    Latest Comments

    more