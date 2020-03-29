Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Last night we told you how Dr. Jared Burks has been living apart from his wife Alyssa and their son Zeke in Northeast Arkansas while he treats patients with #COVID19.— Chris May (@KATVChrisMay) March 29, 2020
Today, the Burks’ home was destroyed by a tornado. They’re all safe.
Times are tough. #prayforjonesboro pic.twitter.com/NnbxAWoLnV
A federal appeals court has ruled that grand jury evidence long sought by civil rights activists and historians in a 1946 mass lynching case in rural Georgia must remain sealed.
Despite the historical significance of the case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruled Friday that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records, except for a limited set of circumstances governing grand jury rules of secrecy.
Video edited by Anshul Verma, March 30
Streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states. Most of them are daily-wage workers who are now out of work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown of the country on 24 March to halt the spread of coronavirus. In the absence of money and jobs, they are desperate to reach their villages. Some found government-run buses to reach home and others just continued to walk.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out more.
Los Angeles County is reopening gun shops to the public after a federal memo listed them as "essential" businesses. Sheriff Alex Villanueva closed shops last week, but reversed course on Monday, following the guidance.
The LA county closures had prompted a lawsuit from gun rights groups.The change comes amid a national dispute over whether gun access is critical amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The federal guidance issued on 28 March classified munitions makers and sellers as "essential critical infrastructure workers".
Mr Villanueva said that though the memo was non-binding, it has national scope and he would therefore open shops closed last week [....]
Trolls break into AA meetings on Zoom, harass recovering alcoholics - Business Insider https://t.co/ux3inyEAgT— KodoAndSangha (@KodoAndSangha) March 31, 2020
Absolutely stunning. 100+ sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt are now infected with coronavirus and the captain is pleading for help https://t.co/gi2LOGJAGM— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 31, 2020
Fox News insiders are concerned that the network could face "potential legal action" from viewers over its misleading coverage of the new coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, though experts say a "viable claim" against the network is unlikely.
Sherman, the author of the Fox News exposé "The Loudest Voice in the Room" who frequently covers the conservative network, told MSNBC on Sunday that "there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this."
Meanwhile, social isolation through policy discrimination has extracted significant wealth from Black families. According to the Federal Reserve’s most recent numbers in 2016, white families had the highest median family wealth at $171,000. Black and Latino or Hispanic families had $17,600 and $20,700, respectively—making these household far more susceptible to pandemics of this scale.
A new study has found that states with GOP governors or a majority-Republican electorate have lagged behind their Democratic counterparts in instituting social distancing policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, March 30
Federal judge Reggie Walton, who slammed Attorney General Barr, has obtained the full and unredacted Mueller report from the Justice Department. https://t.co/Jeg3B5OLAG— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2020
NEW: Glenn Fine, the Pentagon's acting IG and former 11-year IG of the Justice Department, now has the broadest power to investigate the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus relief law.https://t.co/uJfOyUtfxl— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 30, 2020
In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump referenced proposals from Democrats in the coronavirus stimulus negotiations that would have vastly increased funding for absentee and vote-by-mail options. The final package included $400 million for the effort, which was far less than what Democrats had sought.
Pittsburgh suburb. Need I say is a swing state?
Hundreds of cars wait to receive food from the Greater Community Food Bank in Duquesne. Collection begins at noon. @PghFoodBank @PittsburghPG pic.twitter.com/94YFaO7dqX
Click on to see the chart he's summarizing from
MORTALITY REPORT from NYC: What are the makeup of all the deaths in NYC? Lots of young adults,Many without underlying conditions,Men more than women,Queens & Bronx much more than Manhattan & StatenIslandLots of people without underlying conditions known yet. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5vIXrpix4h
In times of crisis, people tend to go with the institutions they have.— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) March 30, 2020
Snger John Prine is intubated and critical:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:58pm
Unlikely to get his wish.
https://youtu.be/L5sM4xDJ5iA
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 1:03am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 4:42am
Lagos lockdown over coronavirus: 'How will my children survive?"
@ BBCNews.com, March 31
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:21pm