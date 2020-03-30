Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BREAKING: Ford, GE plan to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days https://t.co/R0eA1Hrsbf— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 30, 2020
Absolutely stunning. 100+ sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt are now infected with coronavirus and the captain is pleading for help https://t.co/gi2LOGJAGM— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) March 31, 2020
Fox News insiders are concerned that the network could face "potential legal action" from viewers over its misleading coverage of the new coronavirus, according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, though experts say a "viable claim" against the network is unlikely.
Sherman, the author of the Fox News exposé "The Loudest Voice in the Room" who frequently covers the conservative network, told MSNBC on Sunday that "there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled and actually have died from this."
Meanwhile, social isolation through policy discrimination has extracted significant wealth from Black families. According to the Federal Reserve’s most recent numbers in 2016, white families had the highest median family wealth at $171,000. Black and Latino or Hispanic families had $17,600 and $20,700, respectively—making these household far more susceptible to pandemics of this scale.
A new study has found that states with GOP governors or a majority-Republican electorate have lagged behind their Democratic counterparts in instituting social distancing policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
By Jeff Cox @ CNBC.com, March 30
Federal judge Reggie Walton, who slammed Attorney General Barr, has obtained the full and unredacted Mueller report from the Justice Department. https://t.co/Jeg3B5OLAG— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2020
NEW: Glenn Fine, the Pentagon's acting IG and former 11-year IG of the Justice Department, now has the broadest power to investigate the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus relief law.https://t.co/uJfOyUtfxl— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 30, 2020
In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump referenced proposals from Democrats in the coronavirus stimulus negotiations that would have vastly increased funding for absentee and vote-by-mail options. The final package included $400 million for the effort, which was far less than what Democrats had sought.
Pittsburgh suburb. Need I say is a swing state?
Hundreds of cars wait to receive food from the Greater Community Food Bank in Duquesne. Collection begins at noon. @PghFoodBank @PittsburghPG pic.twitter.com/94YFaO7dqX
Click on to see the chart he's summarizing from
MORTALITY REPORT from NYC: What are the makeup of all the deaths in NYC? Lots of young adults,Many without underlying conditions,Men more than women,Queens & Bronx much more than Manhattan & StatenIslandLots of people without underlying conditions known yet. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5vIXrpix4h
In times of crisis, people tend to go with the institutions they have.— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) March 30, 2020
The congresswoman is declining to back primary challengers following in her footsteps — and working within the system in Congress.
By Alex Thompson & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, March 30
[....] Ocasio-Cortez’s reluctance marks a break with the outsider tactics of the activist left, represented by groups like Justice Democrats. This election cycle, the organization is trying to boot not just conservative Democrats but also some liberal Democrats and to replace them with members who are more left-wing. In other words, to replicate what it pulled off against Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 by recruiting Ocasio-Cortez.
By Hayley Bird @ CNN.com, March 30
House Democratic leaders laid out their priorities for an ambitious fourth coronavirus response package on Monday, saying they hope to pass bipartisan legislation with more direct payments for individuals, money for state and local governments, and funding for infrastructure.
no paywall on this piece @ The Atlantic, so pass it around!
I have COVID-19. I lost my smell and taste for weeks among other symptoms. Luckily, I am over the hump and on the mend. I’m hoping to donate my plasma to Mount Sinai or others, and if you’re in the same boat as me, I encourage you to do the same.https://t.co/Kw7IjHEook— Brittany L. Shepherd (@brittanys) March 30, 2020
For Brookings, @Richard_Florida and @iamstevenpedigo offered recommendations for reopening cities to business once the pandemic has subsided. Planetizen shared the news here: https://t.co/sKh8Wy1XiF— Planetizen (@planetizen) March 30, 2020
Comments
Just becoming ever clearer all the time that social isolation is even the choice for the selfish right now, if you get it in a few months instead of now you will have a better chance, if doctors and nurses don't start keeling over right and left that is.
Must admit that I do get depressed about how the situation will be down the road accessing the system for other health care especially as to quality of life. I feel a bunch of burned out providers are just gonna go "what are you complaining about? just live with it! you're lucky to be alive!" And that's gonna be worldwide, folks, doesn't matter what health care system you have.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 4:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 9:46pm
on Ford production of face shields:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:49am
Elon Musk
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 2:30pm