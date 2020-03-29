Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the US president claimed that, if his administration keeps the death toll to 100,000, it will have done “a very good job” – a startling shift from his optimistic predictions of a few days ago when he said he hoped to restart the economy by Easter.
Of course, if half a million die, he'll claims if you weren't one of them, you should show him some appreciation.
Comments
Simple and good explanation
Next? I am ready to move on from paying so much attention to his incompetent attempts at spin.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 10:46pm
Will Hannity be able to spin 100k dead as MAGA?
What was it, 4 at Benghazi, and they ranted and investigated for 5 years?
by NCD on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:02pm
The way I am looking at it is that lots of hardcore Hannity fans are going to get sick and a significant number will die
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:24pm
here ya go, NCD, is according to Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman, expert on Fox News, there could be more programming changes soon:
or at least disclaimers running across the screen on the chryons?
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:54am
an idiot not worth paying much attention to unless accompanied by serious adults skilled at correcting him or reading from a prepared script, sound and fury eventually usually signifying: nothing real. Here's a whole thread of it:
If you ever watched the TV show "Green Acres", the reporters whose job is to get him to talk are basically doomed to watching one of Mr. Haney's sales spiels from the back of his truck. They prompt and then he finds something to sell. It's a show for the bored, I guess.
He is not in charge of much at all, it's very clear to me now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:34am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:02am
Trump Delays Easter To July 15 To Keep Promise On Coronavirus
Trump Announces Plan To Retrain Nation’s 3 Million Unemployed Americans As Human Ventilators
Trump Orders Manufacturers To Drastically Ramp Up Production Of Hospital Gift Shop Supplies
Trump Seeks To Stimulate Economy By Sending Rare Autographed Photo To Every American
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 5:28am
Even The Onion has to batch ship now to keep up.
Soon that ship will have sailed, nothing will be unbelievable, nothing will be funny.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 7:00am
I beg to differ....Shirtless Joe Biden and the trans-am will never grow old (unlike Biden himself...) Parenthetically, how sharper than the serpent's tooth it is to have to choose between two senile candidates!
by jollyroger on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 2:23pm