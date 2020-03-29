Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
To mask or not to mask. Everyone who is out in public should be wearing a mask if they can (in my opinion). The only reason I can see for the recommendations to NOT wear a mask is that they are in short supply (like the tests).
Not wearing masks to protect against coronavirus is a ‘big mistake,’ top Chinese scientist says
George Gao, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Stephane AUDRAS/REA/Redux
Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Pulitzer Center.
Chinese scientists at the front of that country’s outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have not been particularly accessible to foreign media. Many have been overwhelmed trying to understand their epidemic and combat it, and responding to media requests, especially from journalists outside of China, has not been a top priority.
Science has tried to interview George Gao, director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for 2 months. Last week he responded.
-
Gao oversees 2000 employees—one-fifth the staff size of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and he remains an active researcher himself. In January, he was part of a team that did the first isolation and sequencing of severe acute respiratory syndrome 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. He co-authored two widely read papers published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) that provided some of the first detailed epidemiology and clinical features of the disease, and has published three more papers on COVID-19 in The Lancet.
His team also provided important data to a joint commission between Chinese researchers and a team of international scientists, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), that wrote a landmark report after touring the country to understand the response to the epidemic.
First trained as a veterinarian, Gao later earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Oxford and did postdocs there and at Harvard University, specializing in immunology and virology. His research specializes in viruses that have fragile lipid membranes called envelopes—a group that includes SARS-CoV-2—and how they enter cells and also move between species.
Gao answered Science’s questions over several days via text, voicemails, and phone conversations. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: What can other countries learn from the way China has approached COVID-19?
---snippet---
Q: What mistakes are other countries making?
A: The big mistake in the U.S. and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks. This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role—you’ve got to wear a mask, because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others.
There is a much much more to learn.
You may... read the rest here-->>
Stay home... Stay Safe
Larry aka/ ~OGD~
The powers-that-be lying about this will be over soon
I saw another tweet yesterday I can't find which voiced my feelings exactly. It was something along the lines of "how stupid do they think people are to instruct that regular people who aren't ill don't need masks while at the same time saying that health care providers who aren't ill desperately need to wear them?"
And it wasn't just government peeps trying to pass that "disinfo" that we don't need no masks, I was seeing it allover the place, was hogwash. I learned long time ago, with severe mold allergy, had to wear masks when I raked fall leaves or would get real sick. Now I know that mold spores are bigger than viruses, but so are moisture droplets from other people's mouths and nose!
Was it a public health top-down rationing decision? YES, clearly. And I now know what health writers to trust, the ones that don't just parrot the press releases from the CDC.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:00am
(Conrad is not just a guy on the internet, he is Senior Demographer & Associate Director of Research at
@PewResearch. So if he retweets, it's usually worth one's while.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 3:06am
Slacker mask
(for the "Qurantine" as someone wrote - no offense intended)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 6:50am
^That'll work^
Here's what my wife put up in her FB feed...
I'd use a jock-strap stuffed with a cut-up towel.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 8:57am
Would everyone wearing face masks help us slow the pandemic?
Sciencemag.org - by Kelly Servick - Mar. 28, 2020
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 11:08pm
