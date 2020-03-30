Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The fierce tribalism that has characterized debates over immigration, taxes and health care is now coloring policymaking during a coronavirus outbreak that threatens countless lives and local economies across the nation.
That is both an exceptionally stark statement — these differences do “threaten countless lives and local economies” — and a retreat from clearly explaining what causes them.
The gulf between those demanding a response in keeping with public health expertise and those refusing such a response — and even claiming that demands for more action can only reflect animosity to Trump — is not mere “tribalism” or “partisanship.”
One side is prioritizing science and the imperative of erring on the side of caution to protect as many American lives as possible. The other is actively submerging both of those to a kind of cultish devotion to the perceived political needs and demands of the leader
Comments
You did not include the next paragraph which puts the matter in another way:
So the next paragraph does not contend that the first one is incorrect or insignificant. It says that it is missing something important to understanding the present emergency.
It would be fair enough to ask Sargent whether the distinction he makes is important as he says it is.
Perhaps that is what you would like to do.
by moat on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 4:22pm
Here is the full section
One group is guided by science. Alabama and Mississippi are not in lockdown. They are following their leader. They follow the cult.
Regarding the partisan divide, again one side is based in the scientific data we have available. The other is not. I'll side with the "tribe" using science. Cult is clearer wording than "tribe" since some Republican Governors are going with the science.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:10pm
Are you interested in trying to unite more of the country at this time wherever possible or do you only care about increasing the "us vs. them" discord and hatred?
Comes to mind that simplistic "us vs. them" calculations is how Japanese-Americans ended up interred in containment camps in WWII.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:17pm
You need to take your concerns to the Governors of Mississippi and Alabama, etc. They have the power to separate people. Also note that the Governor of Rhode Island was going to hung down New Yorkers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:28pm
You need to realize that Dems will negotiate with Repubs. now, and even with Trump himself, and your "us vs. them" world is over. That what he says now is about him and not what his admin. is actually doing. (The R.I. v. NY thing has already been worked out and it was between two Dems anyway, google it.)
If you cannot see that the political situation shaping up as to the Dem 2020 campaign is: e pluribus unum, not a person to waste in rebuilding this country, former Trump voters WELCOME, all is forgiven
then you are as blind as any hardcore Trump fan.
The warring you like is over, it's the past. There may be a different kind, whatever it is remains to be seen. You have to let go of the old frames for your own good, you are beating a dying horse.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:47pm
Sigh
In another post I said that I expected Democratic legislators to negotiate with the GOP.
Democratic candidates always reach out to Republicans.
Democratic Presidential candidates will always be "caught" using the wrong words. Obama "cling to their guns". Hillary "deplorables".
Now that the "us versus them" is over, there will no longer be voter suppression, Kung Flu, etc? You are the one who is blind.
By the way are we reaching out to the low and slow info folks, you discussed, are we talking Independents.
Republicans are already shedding voters
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/16/opinion/sunday/trump-youth-vote.html
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 7:51pm
your frame of continuing to separate it as all Democrats as listening to the science and all Republicans not is faulty and furthermore buys whole hog into Trump trolling. He'd like nothing better than you to continue your shtick.
Examples for your consideration:
This guy is not likely a Republican. He doesn't give a shit about politics right now and doesn't utter the wordl Trump. Still, he advises to get down on your knees and pray:
These guys didn't listen to the experts, doubt they are Republican, they just don't believe their Democratic mayor:
Same here, Oakland is not Republican territory:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 8:43pm
While in many ways I agree with you the more important issue imo is negotiating tactics. Democrats seem desperate to compromise and republicans comfortable obstructing or to move forward without compromise if possible. I posted about this before with examples but here's another one I haven't posted about before. Blue Slips for judicial appointments. When democrats are in power they respect the blue slip tradition. When republicans take power they often don't. So after years of republicans blocking many of Obama's appointments using blue slips and filibusters when they got control they ignored blue slips and ended filibusters for judges. I suspect that if Biden is elected he'll work to restore blue slips and filibusters in the name of comity. That's just who he is. If democrats control the senate we'll see if they're stupid enough to go along with that unilateral surrender.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 8:08pm
Whatever the "cult" is cannot be very much different from whatever permitted it to come into existence.
Maybe Sargent is wrong and all of this calamity is simply the result of a partisan move to maintain power. Or he is right and that Trump's limitations as such brought these events about.
Or beyond the shortcomings of the present administration, this thing was going to kick our ass anyway.
And the latter consideration is why people some people cut the President a break. He is clueless like us, fumbling along in a world we never made.
The latter is bogus from any kind of management point of view but seems to be what Trump's team is promoting now.
by moat on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:04pm
why people some people cut the President a break. He is clueless like us, fumbling along in a world we never made.
Yes but all that needs to happen is for them to see someone speak real leader-ese to realize that it's not rocket science, you just have to someone who is not an idiot. Now is not the time, too soon, the enormity is still sinking in. It's the caring hero thing. Joe will do fine at that role play if he's still around. I'm reminded of Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio, this nation turns it's lonely eyes to you.
Meanwhile I think Sargent is mainly calling out to his political coverage colleagues: we've got to change the frame! we've got to stop feeding the old divisions and recognize the new one. That current status quo coverage is as if everything was going to stay the same is threatening lives. That there's DeWine and Hogan and then there's the members of the cult governing OK and MI etc. Again the end sentence is we need to find the right language to say so.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 7:04pm
I agree. There something about how the whole language game is set up now that is wrong and needs to be changed.
by moat on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 7:29pm
Don't you think DeWine and Hogan will proudly lead their state delegations during the national convention, or will they separate themselves from Alabama and Mississippi?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 8:15pm
WTF, you are so into the Dem v. Republican frame that you are like blind. How do you even know there will be conventions as we once knew them? Wake up and see your world is gone.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 8:25pm
There is a thing called teleconferencing. Major organizations are aware of the technology. In fact the American College of Cardiology did this year's national meeting via the internet. Findings of new studies an educational updates done online. Social gatherings like wine tastings are happening on the internet. Music concerts are happening on the internet. Try to keep up.
Edit to add:
A VPN network is used to secure transmissions.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 8:43pm
You are mischaracterizing Sargent's article.
The first paragraph quote you emphasize, that is from the AP, not Sargent, and Sargent is using it as an example that media should stop describing the situation that way. That it's not fierce partisanship or tribalism, but a cult to which some Republicans pander and others do not.
He emphasizes
He sums up
He also stresses that coronavirus is increasing in red states. Implying that as it does, many cult members may start seeing that the emperor/cult leader has no clothes.
He is suggesting stopping branding this as Democratic vs. Republican divisiveness and more accurately pointing out the cult of Trump to which many elected Republicans have pandered without believing.
This is also what I have believed for a long time and others like Flavius have recommended.
Unfortunately for fierce partisans like you, in the future dropping out of the cult of Trump would not necessarily mean joining the thinking exactly like you and joining your tribe. They will agree with you on some things and not on others.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:20pm
One group is using science to guide them, the other is not. I'll side with the science group.
What are you going to do now that the problem is the cult?
Edit to add:
So I belong to a tribe and they belong to a cult?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:50pm
I am posting this here to add to what Sargent is suggesting is the current situation, a state of coming to grips with reality around the country. This is a suburb of Pittsburgh. The suburbs there mostly voted red in 2016. PA is a swing state
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:11pm
takes time to sink in, it's starting to happen, tho:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:16pm
Temporary paradigm: in times of crisis, many tend to support the institutions they already have:
What was George Bush's approval rating in the days after 9/11/01?
Have to wait until things are more sorted out what's going to happen. Once people have done that, they will start disagreeing or agreeing with policies that affect them personally and their country as a whole.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 8:34pm