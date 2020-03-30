Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The fierce tribalism that has characterized debates over immigration, taxes and health care is now coloring policymaking during a coronavirus outbreak that threatens countless lives and local economies across the nation.
That is both an exceptionally stark statement — these differences do “threaten countless lives and local economies” — and a retreat from clearly explaining what causes them.
The gulf between those demanding a response in keeping with public health expertise and those refusing such a response — and even claiming that demands for more action can only reflect animosity to Trump — is not mere “tribalism” or “partisanship.”
One side is prioritizing science and the imperative of erring on the side of caution to protect as many American lives as possible. The other is actively submerging both of those to a kind of cultish devotion to the perceived political needs and demands of the leader
Comments
You did not include the next paragraph which puts the matter in another way:
So the next paragraph does not contend that the first one is incorrect or insignificant. It says that it is missing something important to understanding the present emergency.
It would be fair enough to ask Sargent whether the distinction he makes is important as he says it is.
Perhaps that is what you would like to do.
by moat on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 4:22pm
Here is the full section
One group is guided by science. Alabama and Mississippi are not in lockdown. They are following their leader. They follow the cult.
Regarding the partisan divide, again one side is based in the scientific data we have available. The other is not. I'll side with the "tribe" using science. Cult is clearer wording than "tribe" since some Republican Governors are going with the science.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:10pm
Are you interested in trying to unite more of the country at this time wherever possible or do you only care about increasing the "us vs. them" discord and hatred?
Comes to mind that simplistic "us vs. them" calculations is how Japanese-Americans ended up interred in containment camps in WWII.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:17pm
You need to take your concerns to the Governors of Mississippi and Alabama, etc. They have the power to separate people. Also note that the Governor of Rhode Island was going to hung down New Yorkers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:28pm
Whatever the "cult" is cannot be very much different from whatever permitted it to come into existence.
Maybe Sargent is wrong and all of this calamity is simply the result of a partisan move to maintain power. Or he is right and that Trump's limitations as such brought these events about.
Or beyond the shortcomings of the present administration, this thing was going to kick our ass anyway.
And the latter consideration is why people some people cut the President a break. He is clueless like us, fumbling along in a world we never made.
The latter is bogus from any kind of management point of view but seems to be what Trump's team is promoting now.
by moat on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:04pm
You are mischaracterizing Sargent's article.
The first paragraph quote you emphasize, that is from the AP, not Sargent, and Sargent is using it as an example that media should stop describing the situation that way. That it's not fierce partisanship or tribalism, but a cult to which some Republicans pander and others do not.
He emphasizes
He sums up
He also stresses that coronavirus is increasing in red states. Implying that as it does, many cult members may start seeing that the emperor/cult leader has no clothes.
He is suggesting stopping branding this as Democratic vs. Republican divisiveness and more accurately pointing out the cult of Trump to which many elected Republicans have pandered without believing.
This is also what I have believed for a long time and others like Flavius have recommended.
Unfortunately for fierce partisans like you, in the future dropping out of the cult of Trump would not necessarily mean joining the thinking exactly like you and joining your tribe. They will agree with you on some things and not on others.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:20pm
One group is using science to guide them, the other is not. I'll side with the science group.
What are you going to do now that the problem is the cult?
Edit to add:
So I belong to a tribe and they belong to a cult?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 5:50pm
I am posting this here to add to what Sargent is suggesting is the current situation, a state of coming to grips with reality around the country. This is a suburb of Pittsburgh. The suburbs there mostly voted red in 2016. PA is a swing state
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:11pm
takes time to sink in, it's starting to happen, tho:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 6:16pm