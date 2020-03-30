Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Career scientists have been skeptical of the effort, noting the lack of data on the drugs' efficacy for coronavirus care and worried that it would siphon medication away from patients who need it for other conditions, calling instead for the agency to pursue its usual clinical trials. FDA's move is expected to facilitate more access to the drugs by allowing more donations, and a second EUA is under consideration that would allow more manufacturers to produce it, said three officials.
Hydroxychloroquine, which is already available commercially in the United States, is commonly used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The drug also has been touted as a therapy for coronavirus by an unusual assortment of investors, TV correspondents and even some advisers to the White House — including some advocates who overstated their claims and credentials — and been championed by guests on Fox News.
However, a growing number of lupus and arthritis patients have complained that they've been unable to full their prescriptions amid ongoing shortages, and reports have emerged that some physicians are hoarding the drug for themselves. Federal officials also have privately complained that Trump's focus on anti-malaria drugs has distracted from efforts to investigate more promising therapies, and several scientists immediately panned the announcement.
Comments
The first paragraph quote you emphasize, that is from the AP, not Sargent, and Sargent is using it as an example that media should stop describing the situation that way. That it's not fierce partisanship or tribalism, but a cult to which some Republicans pander and others do not.
He emphasizes
He sums up
He also stresses that coronavirus is increasing in red states. Implying that as it does, many cult members may start seeing that the emperor/cult leader has no clothes.
He is suggesting stopping branding this as Democratic vs. Republican divisiveness and more accurately pointing out the cult of Trump to which many elected Republicans have pandered without believing.
This is also what I have believed for a long time and others like Flavius have recommended.
Unfortunately for fierce partisans like you, in the future dropping out of the cult of Trump would not necessarily mean joining the thinking exactly like you and joining your tribe. They will agree with you on some things and not on others.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 4:01pm