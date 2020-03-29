Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Emma Newberger @ CNBC.com, March 19, 6:19 pm
KEY POINTS
- President Donald Trump on Sunday extended the national social distancing guidelines to April 30, walking back his previous remarks that he wanted the country to reopen for business by Easter.
- “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory has been won,” Trump said at an evening press briefing after suggesting that the coronavirus death rate would likely peak in two weeks.
- Public health experts had warned that loosening restrictions by Easter, on April 12, would result in unnecessary death and economic damage.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:18pm
I am thinking it is wise for our kind to be clever like Dr. Fauci, open one's eyes
and get a little less distracted by daily Trump faux drama noise, political and other trolling and fantasy narratives and babble and try to examine what actually is happening on the Federal level and what is not.
"Exclusively Fox" viewers not open to anything other than Trump fantasy world are on their own, of course, following the babble and trolling.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 7:32pm