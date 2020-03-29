    jollyroger's picture

    Passover...

    By jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:37pm |

    And the Lord God sent the Angel of Death, this time not for the first born only, but for all who worshipped at the demonic cult, and the pestilence was loosed amongst them.

     

    But upon the lintels of the houses of the pure, this symbol signaled to the Angel that within the dwelling none were to be harmed:

     

    Comments

    Save yourselves, people!  Wear the T-Shirt!

     

    Fuck Trump And Fuck You For Voting For Him Shirt, Hoodie - TeeDragons


    by jollyroger on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 2:41pm

    Latest Comments

    more