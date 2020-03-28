By Joseph Spector & Jon Campbell @ lohud.com, March 28

[....] "That has been lifted, the quarantine for those individuals," Zucker said of New Rochelle residents who have been under quarantine since March 3 in one of the first hot spots for the virus in the nation.

The uncertainty stemmed from two different policies offered by the Centers for Disease Control: One allows a quarantine to end after seven days since a person's symptoms first appeared and no more symptoms for at least three days.

The other is to get back at least one, if not two, negative tests for coronavirus.

New York had initially stuck to requiring a negative test, even as New York City with skyrocketing number of cases soared, went with the symptom-based plan.

But Zucker said Saturday, the state would also move to the symptom criteria for when a quarantine, which typically lasts 14 days, can end.

"The CDC’s recommendations have been that those who are positive after seven days and if they don’t have symptoms within a period of 72 hours then they cannot be in quarantine anymore," he explained [....]