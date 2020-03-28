Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump has never been worse — but his approval is surging. Why?
Over and over again, those who report on and analyze politics at close range have documented the president's lies, exposed his schemes to enrich himself, taken note of his errors and their consequences, and highlighted his incompetence and cruelty — and at every step of the way they have assumed this would make a political difference. But it hasn't.
Maybe it's time to recognize that it won't.
Accepting this is hard. Journalists, academics, and intellectuals tend to be idealists. They went into this line of work not because they wanted to be rich but because they wanted to make the world a better place in some way. This doesn't mean their ideas on improving things would always have positive outcomes if they were enacted, or that their favored policy proposals deserve to take priority in our public life. Not at all. But it does mean they tend to assume that most people will recoil from outright lies, deception, malice, injustice, sleaze, and thuggish imbecility when it is exposed and demonstrated to them.
But maybe that isn't true.
Maybe most of what has been written about the president and his party in the mainstream media is true — and yet it won't mean that this produces "the end of the Trump presidency" at all. Maybe enough Americans in enough states just don't care. Or maybe enough of them do care but in an affirmative way. They like politics conducted like pro-wrestling. They smile at the vulgarity. They approve of a president who acts and thinks like a mob boss and prefer a politics of clientalistic corruption to an administrative state of well-trained experts and bureaucrats who aspire to scrupulous competence and ideological neutrality (while sometimes falling short of achieving it). Maybe instead of responding to evidence that Trump is a clownish demagogue, they respond by saying, "Good, and thanks for noticing."
Maybe they like these things because they're Republicans and Republicans benefit from the Republican president ruthlessly pursuing policies that Republicans want. (Every faction of the GOP has enjoyed victories and gains during the Trump administration.) Maybe they also like these things because they follow politics for the entertainment and the Trump presidency is fun. He spews rhetorical sulfuric acid at their political and cultural enemies, and he does it with relish and humor. And the victims of his vitriol typically respond by flying off into an indignant, self-important, and self-defeating rage. What could be politically sweeter than that
Comments
Former Republican Candidate for President. Former Congressman. Author, “F*ck Silence.” Patriotic American. Husband, Father, Brother, Son:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 5:50pm
We are a divided country
Trump approval is trending up despite his insanity.
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/
If Joe Walsh is the alternative to Trump, the country is still screwed.
Name the Republican running against Trump in 2020.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:10pm
You seem to have your life and soul invested in partisan divisiveness. I have always felt very strongly that Trump is on neither "side", only his own, so that this was sort of a futile effort, and so did others like Flavius who thought it might be helpful to treat acquainances like "Ted" as another human being and not his mortal enemy. More than futile as Trump and Putin's method is to stoke exactly the sort of divisiveness that you like. You like playing their game.
But now my thinking has gone in another direction: your passionate "us vs. them" partisanship it is very detrimental not just to your cause(s), but to your very own life. That doctor or nurse who treats you could very well be a Republican. We're all human beings, you are going to have to get used to that and give up the heavy duty partisanship that will blind you to what needs to be done and how it needs to be done now and in the future. Example: Cuomo does not care what party his fellow governors are in.
Trump is separate and apart from both parties now as never before.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:26pm
The overwhelming majority of Republicans are on Trump's side.
The Democrats had to intervene to make the stimulus bill include more of the 99%
Republicans will put their hand on the scale to re-elect Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:30pm
Suggest you get out of your U.S. politics bubble, find an Italian on the internet, ask them if they care anymore whether someone votes pure party line or not.
Edit to add: what don't you get about your world being over?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:34pm
Nah
I will focus on politics here in the United States.
Here in the U.S., the Republicans will try to rig the election.
We are not one big happy family.
My world is alive and well.
Do you think the Republicans will support more aid for people who are out of work? Just asking for friends here in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:06pm
25th Amendment soon?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 12:24am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:07pm
Gallup also notes an increase in approval
94% of Republicans approve
60% of Independents approve.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/298313/president-trump-job-approval-rating.aspx
We will see if it is transient.
One would think that labeling the coronavirus a hoax would be an immediate negative.
Edit to add:
Fox News, Gallup, and 538 all noted increases in approval
An overwhelmingly majority of Republicans think Trump is doing a great job.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:46pm
Somebody is dying of coronavirus every 6 minutes in NYC, we are headed to 80,000 to 100,000 fatalities before this is over, which isn't going to be this year.
Trump "We’re the ones that gave the great response, and we’re the ones that kept China out of here, and if I didn’t do it, you’d have thousands and thousands of people died—who would have died that are now living and happy."
His plan for reelection is, "if you aren't dead, I saved your life. Show some appreciation. I take no responsibility for those who governors failed to save".
Many Americans are naive low information marks for his con, but not enough to believe that.
by NCD on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 9:53pm
The article pointed to polling that Trump's approval ticked up.
We have right wing media willing to tell old people to die to save the economy
94% of polled Republicans think that Trump is doing a good job.
We are a divided country
Am I encouraged that turnout increased in the midterms and Democratic primaries? Yes.
Do I think Biden can win by letting Trump hang himself? Yes
Do I think Republicans will attempt to challenge the will of the voting public? Yes.
Should the handling of COVID-19 nosedived Trump's approval. Yes
Trump being above 20% is not normal.
We will remain a divided country.
Edit to add:
Do you believe that a majority of white males will vote for Trump?p
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:09pm
Wouldn't be surprised. White males have been enthralled with 30 years of Limbaugh and Rupert Murdoch pushing 'manifest white destiny' lies, bigotry which they are addicted to hearing. Trump says what too many of them think. If things get bad enough though, Biden would do well with all except the evangelicals.
by NCD on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:13pm
I suspect it's like this: low-info and slow-info
voterspollster answers (including, as Nate Silver notes above, a sprinkling of Dems and independents) see him as being bi-partisan and leading on coronvirus crisis up until now. Why wouldn't they, they see his hours long press conferences on teevee, and he's been blathering on and on that he does stuff that high info know he hasn't. Look, for example here, this is true, he did all these things yesterday that this VICE news guy says, I googled them
That's how he's appearing to the low-info and slow-info voter. Including his support of the bill.They're still trying to figure out about washing their vegetables and getting some plastic gloves and how they are going to rob peter to pay paul to pay the credit card minimums.
I also suspect these are the same people pressuring a Dem governor of R.I. to ban New Yorkers from their state. As that's gonna protect them from someone from RI with RI plates bringing the virus back after a trip from NY! They need time to understand what's really going on. Meantime he's like Geo. Bush or Rudy Guiliani after 9/11 for some of them, until they figure out what's really going on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:16pm
Trump said coronavirus was a Democratic hoax.
He said it would quickly go away.
Fox broadcast these lies
Now he is the great savior.
I think his supporters understood what he said, they simply don't care
As long as they perceive Liberal heads exploding, they are OK
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:16pm
we are not talking about Trump supporters, we are talking about the recent small rise in approval ratings.
If you want to rant on Trump and supporters, go right ahead, I just refuse to become your Trump supporting strawman for the umpteenth time. I don't need any lectures and links about how stupid they are. It's insulting that you do this. Please cut it out. Start a blog post where you can repost the same links and point over and over if that's what gets you off.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:34pm
Agree. We may get collapse of healthcare systems and hospitals. The people doing the care are reaching limits of risk and endurance.
Trump never mentions them, just how great he is doing.
by NCD on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:17pm
for sure, and you might remember how I was of the opinion that it was already cracking before coronavirus, we even tussled a little about that. whatever doesn't matter any more. best hope for the future is that millennials and GenZ of selfless nature get inspired by the nightmare to go into the field.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:29pm