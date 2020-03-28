Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Cars in Rhode Island with NY license plates are being stopped by police to enforce virus quarantines. Tomorrow, the National Guard will even search house-to-house for people from New York. https://t.co/97bCJiIf6N— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 28, 2020
.@kmcgrory and I dug into Florida’s Coronavirus numbers. We found that infections in Florida are growing so quickly, we're on track to see tens of thousands of confirmed cases in the coming weeks: https://t.co/accheVcL19— Adam Playford (@adamplayford) March 28, 2020
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) confirmed Saturday that an infant in the state has died due to coronavirus.
This is the first known infant death related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., according to a report from The New York Times.
Over 10,000 deaths have now been recorded in Italy, Spain announces stricter lockdown measures, and Germany says its repatriated more than 160,000 nationals https://t.co/D9bd5Bzkrb— SBS News (@SBSNews) March 28, 2020
A Conversation With Pete Buttigieg, Who’s Stuck at Home Like Everyone Else https://t.co/q4he2zBkoe via @intelligencer— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 28, 2020
By Joseph Spector & Jon Campbell @ lohud.com, March 28
[....] "That has been lifted, the quarantine for those individuals," Zucker said of New Rochelle residents who have been under quarantine since March 3 in one of the first hot spots for the virus in the nation.
The uncertainty stemmed from two different policies offered by the Centers for Disease Control: One allows a quarantine to end after seven days since a person's symptoms first appeared and no more symptoms for at least three days.
The other is to get back at least one, if not two, negative tests for coronavirus.
Trump has never been worse — but his approval is surging. Why?
Over and over again, those who report on and analyze politics at close range have documented the president's lies, exposed his schemes to enrich himself, taken note of his errors and their consequences, and highlighted his incompetence and cruelty — and at every step of the way they have assumed this would make a political difference. But it hasn't.
Maybe it's time to recognize that it won't.
Most chest pain referred to cardiologists in the United States is going to be related to blocked coronary vessels causing angina pectoris or a heart attack ( myocardial infarction). COVID-19 can present with a similar chest pain pattern
By James B. Stewart @ NYTimes.com/business, March 27
Our columnist survived — and even prospered through — four stock-market crashes. But nothing prepared him for this.
“A kind of pandemic caste system is rapidly developing: the rich holed up in vacation properties; the middle class marooned at home with restless children; the working class on the front lines of the economy” #COVID19 https://t.co/FcG8JbUr7Y— Megan Tobias Neely (@mtobiasneely) March 28, 2020
4 reporters on story:
On Tuesday, Modi spoke eloquently and forcefully about the dangers of social interaction and how Indians needed to make big sacrifices right now, especially the poor. Modi remains widely popular, and in many quarters, what he says goes. Day 1, Lockdown https://t.co/kFpxuHFGos pic.twitter.com/UsStPJ8xBn
Read the story in the Nation. Brutality against many, including a journalist. But at least the police higher ups have vowed to investigate and punish the offending officer. https://t.co/qE5xnTnrIK— Jeffrey Gettleman (@gettleman) March 28, 2020
Shortly after the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 1,500 on Friday, President Donald Trump took to the podium at a White House press briefing and complained that certain state’s governors are not “appreciative” enough of the federal government’s help—so much so that he said he’d told Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of the coronavirus task force, to skip calling governors of some hard-hit areas.
Trump singled out the Democratic leaders of Washington and Michigan, noting that he had advised Pence not to call them as the healthcare crisis plagues their states and people fall sick and die.
A reminder that Mayor De Blasio actually fought to keep the schools open far longer than he should have, despite anger from many many teachers and parents: Ms. Romain, who lived in Far Rockaway and whose survivors include a sister, last reported for work on March 12, just before public schools were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Dez-Ann Roman, Educator with Grit and Heart, Dies at 36 https://t.co/fVjD4amgG6
Comments
Reading stories like this makes me glad I stayed in Brooklyn.
by moat on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 6:18pm
If you haven't seen how Cuomo responded to this and to Drumpf's bullshit pandering along the same lines, check it out on CNN, was great, logical cool-as-cuke, not at all angry, perfectly dismissive of Drumpf and "we'll work it out" towards R.I. gov. The talking heads are trying to make drama out of it by picking out phrases but I saw it live and was all no-drama Cuomo. He'd be a great moderator on a website.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 7:21pm
I have been checking that out and while I have and have had a lot a problems with his decisions, his responses regarding the State versus Federal responses are really helpful.
This morning, he spoke of States possibly making up for the lack of Federal help by taking matters into their own hands. Maybe they could meet in Philadelphia and form a Union.
by moat on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 8:01pm
Is it legal for the National Guard to obtain information on citizens of the United States?
Isn't this involving the Guard in a domestic law situation?
Where does Posse Comitatus fit in?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 8:41pm
It fits in the circular file/graveyard in Bill Barr's office along with the the other laws, violations of which are Federal crimes whose prosecutions are within his corrupt discretion.
by jollyroger on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:02pm
Cuomo said straight out it wasn't legal and theoretically he could sue Gov. Raimondo/R.I. and had every confidence he would win. But he didn't seem worried it would come to that, he said they're gonna talk and work it out. As if she's probably got political pandering worries and they''ll work something out. (Note she is a Dem.)
He took a very different stance about Trump's threats, both that they were ridiculous and constituted a civil war situation, but it was more like: Trump doesn't even know what he can do and can't. And pointed out several times that he had just before been on the phone with Trump and that he never mentioned it, though the spent time on even minor things. He was basically cluing the reporters in that it was Trump bullshit for ego and like Fauci often does, he was just going ignore it because it wasn't true, wasn't gonna happen and not worth spending much time thinking about theoreticals right now, time's a wastin'
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 10:44pm
surprise NOT: Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Says a Quarantine ‘Will Not Be Necessary, March 28, 2020, 11:21 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:22pm
This is a good point about his recklessness in just throwing bullshit out there without thinking of consequences. That said, I am not sure many in my tri-state region will fall for it, after all NYC is his hometown and they know him best:
Plus a lot of those who couldn't take how it is around NYC and had a place to go already left. I think Cuomo made this point right at the start of management, how many are not full time residents and have other places to go.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/28/2020 - 11:45pm