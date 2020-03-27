Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
We are living in a dangerous time, dealing with something the majority rarely, if ever, even consider – Fighting a contagious, and possibly deadly, microbe. It is a virus known as Covid-19. Many will be sickened, few will escape unscathed, and some of us will die. How many don’t die largely depends on their being able to protect themselves, but more importantly, it depends on the vigilance of everyone else. If you are in my place (the highest risk group) your heart just sank. And every time you watch/read/listen to the news your heart drops a bit further.
I am not an expert, but I have been living with a double-lung transplant and suppressed immune system for going on 9 years. I also once worked for one of the largest sterilizer companies in the United States earlier in life. So here are my ideas, and what I am practicing, in these perilous times.
To Mask or Not Mask
To mask or not to mask. Everyone who is out in public should be wearing a mask if they can (in my opinion). The only reason I can see for the recommendations to NOT wear a mask is that they are in short supply (like the tests).
I am so outraged about the testing, and the drumbeat of “if you feel sick” … What we now know from China is that of folks who tested positive for the virus 4 out of 5 (80%) were exposed by contact with people WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE HEALTHY!! This was discovered by tracing the contacts of those who were initially tested. This means that you can be positive for Covid-19 and be spreading it to everyone you encounter, without feeling ill. The current restrictions on testing are because the government has totally failed to get enough tests where they are needed, or to even test front line workers and those who are seriously ill. Therefore, I assume that everyone is a carrier unless I am intimately aware of the precautions they are taking.
Going shopping
Rather than detailing every possible scenario, I am just going to do one in detail – a (safer) trip to the grocery store.
Getting ready
Arriving at the store
Back at the car. The goal here is to not contaminate your car.
At home
Fruits and veggies
Your home – however humble or grand
The goal is to make and keep, your home a safe environment. That means regularly cleaning all surfaces, handles, switches, and devices. It also means cleaning EVERYTHING that comes into your home. Shoes and hands are the most easily contaminated and they must be cleaned. The message of “wash your hands” is everywhere, but those shoes need to be wiped down – especially the soles.
People are a problem. If they have been out in the world in the last two weeks, then they are possibly carrying the virus —whether they feel sick or not. If you feel they have been as cautious as you have been, then let them in. If they haven’t then visit by video chat.
Packages
Many people are having things shipped to them, and most get mail. Assume all packages are contaminated and the items inside are contaminated. I carefully open all mail and packages outside. I then putt all boxes and envelopes directly into the recycling and clean all packages (and my hands) before bringing them inside.
In Closing
Many are going to see the directions above as either over the top or obsessive. Unfortunately, keeping a clean space and avoiding contamination is exactly that. It requires focus because it is so easy to cross-contaminate. At one point in my life journey, I had a medication that was delivered under the skin with a pump. I followed an equally long list in preparing to refill the pump and set the subcutaneous patch. It was a written list and I used the buddy system with both of us checking each step. If one of us dropped something off the clean area, or unconsciously scratched our nose, then we’d call a halt and change gloves.
All of us are now dealing with a pathogen that has a long incubation period which continues even after a person is “well”. Many who come in contact with it will not experience symptoms or only mild symptoms, but who are carrying the virus and can both shed it and spread it. Seemingly healthy people are the biggest threat of contagion (in my opinion). Lastly, the virus should be assumed to be everywhere on everything.
Comments
Hi librewolf, thanks for posting your essay here. I myself thought I was savvy about disinfection and keeping a sterile environment from a serious bout in the 90's with auto-immune due to long untreated mold allergy and then my mom, due to problems too complex to get into, went through antibiotic resistant sepsis and multitude of sepsis infections over years, including a period at home when there was the cryptospiridium infection with her city's water!
I know things like how to take a window air conditioner apart and thoroughly disinfect it and put it back together because: you can't trust anyone else to do a decent job. Long ago I knew all about all the variety of air filters out there.I don't think I've touched a public faucet with my hands in decades
BUT believe or not, even I never thought about the danger of one's shoes until I read about it lately. Never gave the shoes two thoughts, go figure!
Never hurts to have more input on these things....
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 6:47pm
Thanks, very good advice.
Also, hang on to your two or three sterile wipes from the store entrance. Keep them to wipe down the self checkout screen and weight tray, and your hands after departing front entrance. If you can, don't use the automatic checkout conveyor, remove items from cart one at a time. If the store is all out of front entrance wipes, try another place next time.
by NCD on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 7:21pm
Some positive news, Abbott Labs, Chicago, will have a 5 minute test for Co-19 ready for use this week, runs on portable Abbott analyzer, they can produce 50,000 tests a day very soon.
Production of another Abbott coronavirus test released last week will be produced at 5 million level per month starting in April.
by NCD on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:21pm
NCD, I put more here on this thread. It IS major game changing news, the FDA has approved experimental use. Unless results turn out to have major inaccuracy.
I just had an instinct as soon as I saw the announcement tweet on my feed retweeted by some political person or another: wow, looks like the awesome, they guy is sticking the swab right on the pad and getting results? Could this be true?
(now let's see at the FDA who bought stock before the announcement? Just sign me "learned to be cynical")
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 10:49pm
And the CDC messed around with some defective test that had to be sent back to Atlanta. If only they had collaborated with state of the art labs like Abbott in January.
by NCD on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 11:37pm