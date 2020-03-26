Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Starting a new thread; first one was here.
WATCH: Louisiana Gov. Edwards says if coronavirus case curve isn’t flattened, New Orleans will exhaust ventilator capacity by April 2 and bedspace by April 7:— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2020
”This isn’t conjecture. This isn’t some flimsy theory. This isn’t some scare tactic. This is what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/1kVvEmzihq
Filed from Herat by Fatima Faizi & David Zucchino
Fresh From Iran’s Coronavirus Zone, Now Moving Across Afghanistan - The New York Times https://t.co/zKP31lv6GX— Barnett R. Rubin (@BRRubin) March 26, 2020
As the new coronavirus spread around the globe, its mutations left a trail of genetic footprints. A lab in Seattle was following them. https://t.co/R753aUwCDz via @business— New Zealand Birds (@newzealandbirds) March 27, 2020
By Bailey Lipschultz & David R. Bakker @ Bloomberg.com, March 25
Pet craze is spurring rally in Chewy shares amid a market rout
‘We definitely don’t have any dogs left to match,’ says rescue
Few things bring home the strangeness of these times as forcefully to me as the fact that I'm deeply proud of, impressed by, and grateful to, my local supermarket chain. #heb https://t.co/WRey0TeAJA— Jim Lewis (@jimlewis99) March 26, 2020
By Carl Hulse & Emily Cochrane @ NYTimes.com, March 26
A shocking and politically perilous decision made in the middle of a national crisis was a turning point in negotiations.
With 2:24 min. video How the Senate over the Coronavirus Stimulus Bill unfolded.
This could be huge. Within days, the UK is readying roll out millions of tests that can tell whether you have had the virus (by checking for antibodies). Will be delivered by Amazon or available for "minimal" cost from pharmacies. https://t.co/vVCwT5cb79— Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) March 25, 2020
With an iPhone, you can dictate a text message. Put Amazon’s Alexa on your coffee table, and you can request a song from across the room.
But these devices may understand some voices better than others. Speech recognition systems from five of the world’s biggest tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft — make far fewer errors with users who are white than with users who are black, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Companies need to sample larger numbers of non-white voices.
President Trump, in saying that he wanted to reopen the economy by Easter, has argued that an economic downturn would be more deadly than the coronavirus.
WHAT WAS SAID
“You have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies. You have death. Probably — and I mean definitely — would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.”
— at a news conference on Monday
“You’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression.”
— during a virtual town hall on Fox News on Tuesday
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained. https://t.co/uNuwCa8Gnr— ProPublica (@propublica) March 26, 2020
$15 MILLION REWARD for information leading to arrest and conviction of Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/oqgzuhWOIC— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) March 26, 2020
in the 8 days since the first COVID-19 case on the navajo nation, our nation now has 49 cases. that number is growing every day.— (@canoecanoa) March 25, 2020
i’m starting a thread of all the ways you can support the navajo nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we’re really going to see determined here is whether this country really meant it when they passed the ADA 30 years ago, that they passed it as a civil right and not as an act of charity," https://t.co/SGmG0DI0HA #CripTheVote— Ari Ne'eman (@aneeman) March 26, 2020
Turkey coronavirus update— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 26, 2020
* 16 dead of Covid-19, bringing death total toll to 75
* 1,196 new infections, bringing total to 3,629 https://t.co/4CHeLwj6ur
The state of NJ's official Twitter account has a notorious sense of humor. Yesterday:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:51pm
Related part of thread by Former Medicare, Medicaid, ACA head for Obama, how governors can deal with the "cranks". that "people need to see a path out and there is one":
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 8:21pm
Inslee clashes with Trump over his leadership on coronavirus aid: ‘We need a Tom Brady’
After President Trump told governors that his administration was ready to be the “backup” for states in crisis, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) spoke up and said to the president, “We don’t need a backup. We need a Tom Brady,” a reference to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 3:35am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 3:38am