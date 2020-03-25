Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Trump campaign just released a cease and desist letter demanding that TV stations immediately pull this ad. https://t.co/BG5NHKJBzd https://t.co/j0A4JoztFL— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 25, 2020
With an iPhone, you can dictate a text message. Put Amazon’s Alexa on your coffee table, and you can request a song from across the room.
But these devices may understand some voices better than others. Speech recognition systems from five of the world’s biggest tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft — make far fewer errors with users who are white than with users who are black, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Companies need to sample larger numbers of non-white voices.
President Trump, in saying that he wanted to reopen the economy by Easter, has argued that an economic downturn would be more deadly than the coronavirus.
WHAT WAS SAID
“You have suicides over things like this when you have terrible economies. You have death. Probably — and I mean definitely — would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.”
— at a news conference on Monday
“You’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression.”
— during a virtual town hall on Fox News on Tuesday
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained. https://t.co/uNuwCa8Gnr— ProPublica (@propublica) March 26, 2020
$15 MILLION REWARD for information leading to arrest and conviction of Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/oqgzuhWOIC— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) March 26, 2020
in the 8 days since the first COVID-19 case on the navajo nation, our nation now has 49 cases. that number is growing every day.— (@canoecanoa) March 25, 2020
i’m starting a thread of all the ways you can support the navajo nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting a new thread; first one was here.
WATCH: Louisiana Gov. Edwards says if coronavirus case curve isn’t flattened, New Orleans will exhaust ventilator capacity by April 2 and bedspace by April 7:— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2020
”This isn’t conjecture. This isn’t some flimsy theory. This isn’t some scare tactic. This is what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/1kVvEmzihq
"What we’re really going to see determined here is whether this country really meant it when they passed the ADA 30 years ago, that they passed it as a civil right and not as an act of charity," https://t.co/SGmG0DI0HA #CripTheVote— Ari Ne'eman (@aneeman) March 26, 2020
Turkey coronavirus update— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 26, 2020
* 16 dead of Covid-19, bringing death total toll to 75
* 1,196 new infections, bringing total to 3,629 https://t.co/4CHeLwj6ur
TUCSON, Ariz. — Protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked the Mexico-bound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours Wednesday to express their displeasure with the Mexican government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters demanded greater controls and screenings on southbound traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border out of concern that travelers from the U.S. could import new cases of the coronavirus into Mexico.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government task force be set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases in the country spiked today. https://t.co/LTViY7NXmy— CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020
“Most physicians are licensed to practice only in a single state. In 2018, only 14 physicians across the country—out of almost 1 million—were licensed to practice in all 50 states.”— Alec (@AlecStapp) March 26, 2020
14!!!
We should fix this — now. https://t.co/YdFn62fCE0
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
Google, Facebook and Amazon are now a public utility — and they should be policed in the same way as electricity and water companies https://t.co/VhENxnuELb— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 25, 2020
Check her whole thread of tweets starting here:
When I was elected, I committed to being transparent and accountable. I have kept that promise throughout my time in Congress. (1/4)— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 9:36pm
Viral David Frum tweet, very interesting analysis:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:00am
Yup they are scared of ads targeting his performance on coronavirus, damned if he stays and babbles more stupid shit, damned if he leaves it to Pence et. al.:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 1:54pm
Comes to mind, as I said on this other thread betcha any backtracking like this that comes out of his mouth but doesn't sound like him, comes from a campaign strategist who has managed to get across a warning to him:
“I’m not gonna do anything rash or hastily. I don’t do that,” potus says of loosening the restrictions.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 25, 2020
He was probably also told to pander to the churchgoing with hope about Easter but he played it poorly so it had to be refined? He narcissistically played it as if he was going to save the economy by issuing an edict telling everyone to come back out in the world, which on the face of it is ridiculous. Because he wasn't the one who told everyone to stay home. There are soooo many places to hit him here with ads of his own words. Every day he's on that podium is bad for his campaign. Every day he's not leading on this is also bad for his campaign. Because he doesn't know how to shut up and just lead the conference. It's not rocket science, Pence is quite capable at doing it correctly without foot in mouth. But he's incapable of not fucking it up because of the narcissism.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 2:09pm
Another viral tweet along same "no way out for Trump" line as Frum's:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 4:36pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:26pm