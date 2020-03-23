Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Gtech have stopped making vacuum cleaners and garden machinery, and now solely focus on producing VENTILATORS.— Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 22, 2020
They will be able to produce a THOUSAND A DAY.
A 1000 a day is incredible! And all for the NHS.
https://t.co/X31NfY6Qxg
The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained. https://t.co/uNuwCa8Gnr— ProPublica (@propublica) March 26, 2020
$15 MILLION REWARD for information leading to arrest and conviction of Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/oqgzuhWOIC— US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) March 26, 2020
in the 8 days since the first COVID-19 case on the navajo nation, our nation now has 49 cases. that number is growing every day.— (@canoecanoa) March 25, 2020
i’m starting a thread of all the ways you can support the navajo nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting a new thread; first one was here.
WATCH: Louisiana Gov. Edwards says if coronavirus case curve isn’t flattened, New Orleans will exhaust ventilator capacity by April 2 and bedspace by April 7:— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2020
”This isn’t conjecture. This isn’t some flimsy theory. This isn’t some scare tactic. This is what’s going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/1kVvEmzihq
"What we’re really going to see determined here is whether this country really meant it when they passed the ADA 30 years ago, that they passed it as a civil right and not as an act of charity," https://t.co/SGmG0DI0HA #CripTheVote— Ari Ne'eman (@aneeman) March 26, 2020
Turkey coronavirus update— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 26, 2020
* 16 dead of Covid-19, bringing death total toll to 75
* 1,196 new infections, bringing total to 3,629 https://t.co/4CHeLwj6ur
TUCSON, Ariz. — Protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked the Mexico-bound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours Wednesday to express their displeasure with the Mexican government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters demanded greater controls and screenings on southbound traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border out of concern that travelers from the U.S. could import new cases of the coronavirus into Mexico.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government task force be set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases in the country spiked today. https://t.co/LTViY7NXmy— CNN International (@cnni) March 26, 2020
“Most physicians are licensed to practice only in a single state. In 2018, only 14 physicians across the country—out of almost 1 million—were licensed to practice in all 50 states.”— Alec (@AlecStapp) March 26, 2020
14!!!
We should fix this — now. https://t.co/YdFn62fCE0
The Trump campaign just released a cease and desist letter demanding that TV stations immediately pull this ad. https://t.co/BG5NHKJBzd https://t.co/j0A4JoztFL— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 25, 2020
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
Google, Facebook and Amazon are now a public utility — and they should be policed in the same way as electricity and water companies https://t.co/VhENxnuELb— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 25, 2020
Check her whole thread of tweets starting here:
When I was elected, I committed to being transparent and accountable. I have kept that promise throughout my time in Congress. (1/4)— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020
If you want one thing to read so you can learn where we are with the pandemic and what to expect, I recommend this by @edyong209 of @TheAtlantic. https://t.co/e8Qe142OCE It's not behind a paywall. It doesn't bothsides every Trump mention. Nor is it "about" Trump. Clear and calm.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 4:11am
It doesn't fit well with him being a spoiled irresponsible brat. How many bastard kids does he have running around? Deadbeat Dad runs Britain - that'll turn out well.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 5:00am
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 4:35am
Where's their emails?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 3:56pm
Keeping calm and carrying on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:10pm