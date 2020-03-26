Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
We need 300 million masks and ,say, 5 million Ventilators. Fine. order them made. Next week,
Or OK ,the next week. Whatever.
The Post Office can distribute them To the best available list. They'd know how to do that.
Meanwhile commission the three most competent suppliers to design the best replacement masks or ventilators that can go into production afterwards, To replace the ones that need it.
Instead of prospecting for remote hill tops or valleys where he could foster the first sprouts of the resumption of a full economy,Trump should deal with Coronavirus .Now.
Or let Pence do it.
Or Elizabeth Warren.
Comments
Hey I am soooo glad to see your name. That is all.
P.S. Okay--I'll add this on topic: Flavius would be a good one to put in charge, too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:03am
The National Guard is very good at logistics.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 7:49am
Lead, follow ,or get out of the way.
by Flavius on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:00am
The Governors are doing the job that Trump refuses to do. Unfortunately, that means states are in direct competition with each other.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 9:22am
"Refuses?" Or "unable "?
by Flavius on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 2:39pm
Still making excuses for Trump! 'Unable' ... baloney.
He had the opportunity in January but he called it a hoax, said it was under control and would disappear.
As president he has more means and power available than anyone on earth.
As a flim flam man and con artist he does lack the skills for anything but lying, self praise and refusing to even admit he has any accountability for his disastrous cynical leadership.
He is such a delusional narcissist he has fired or driven out all with the necessary skills to meet this crisis, and replaced them with incompetent toadies, grifters and sycophants.
He is ABLE to step aside and let competent people take over 'the job', but REFUSES to shut up and do so.
by NCD on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 4:32pm
It is both.
He refuses because his messaging betted on it being a false alarm and going full FDR now would be to admit he was wrong. If he ever has done the latter, please remind me when it happened.
He is unable because he was hired to play a president on TV and he does not have the skill set to break decisions down by priorities in order to marshal the resources at his command. He is a real estate dealer who makes money or loses money on deals. None of that sort of analysis experience is relevant to 90% of his present job. But he insists that it is.
So, in view of his his limitations, the inability is the refusal
by moat on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:30pm
illustrating your comment:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:40pm
Plainly meant to insult the media, Trump instead revealed his total self-absorption. No one can honestly believe he makes decisions based on the health and well-being of the American people. The coronavirus, the economy and the media coverage about are, in his mind, all about him. J Rubin
by NCD on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 11:04am
Liz is implying priority should be given to the testing as a lot of other issues will sort themselves out via that:
(Click on the tweet to get her whole thread.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 4:17pm
Testing is the key.
Nationalize that.
by moat on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:07pm
noting milestone:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 5:01pm