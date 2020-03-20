The whispering around the enunciation of a triage protocol to inform the provision to COVID19 patients of aggressive life support (ventilators to the right...)vs. "comfort care" (sedation to the left) makes timely a consideration of the hazards attendant upon the provision at the threshold of intervention of an accurate personal and medical history.

Medical leaders in Washington State, which has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country, have begun preparing a bleak triage strategy to determine which patients may have to be denied complete medical care in the event that the health system becomes overwhelmed in the coming weeks. Fearing the shortages, state officials and hospital leaders held a conference call on Wednesday night to discuss the plans, according to several people involved in the talks. The triage document, still under consideration, will assess factors such as age, health and likelihood of survival in determining who will get access to full care and who will merely be provided comfort care, with the expectation that they will die.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/20/world/coronavirus-news.html?action=cl...

Hence, these hints, which only seem frivolous:

1. Dye your hair--when they roll you into the ER your saggy and wizened flesh will be covered in a blanket, but your hair will stand out. This will be an important first impression militating towards hooking up a ventilator as opposed to shooting you up with fentynal.

2. Invent a back story. And burn your drivers license. The intake clerk at the ER doesn't know who you are and your history will be recorded at face value. Tell them you are 30 years younger than true, and invent two children in first and second grade.

3. Absolutely, positively, do not disclose ANY of your numerous current medical afflictions. Each one will end up carrying points weighing towards "comfort care" (spoiler, the comfort is temporary.)

If you think this through, you will see the virtue of this approach.

Anonymity, conveniently available at any ER where they don't know you, is your friend.

A little advance planning will prepare you to fool that harried intake clerk.