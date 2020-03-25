Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
If you want one thing to read so you can learn where we are with the pandemic and what to expect, I recommend this by @edyong209 of @TheAtlantic. https://t.co/e8Qe142OCE It's not behind a paywall. It doesn't bothsides every Trump mention. Nor is it "about" Trump. Clear and calm.— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) March 25, 2020
The Trump campaign just released a cease and desist letter demanding that TV stations immediately pull this ad. https://t.co/BG5NHKJBzd https://t.co/j0A4JoztFL— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 25, 2020
“It’s just like a tidal wave. The only beds we’ve been able to free up are people who have died.” — an Elmhurst Hospital doctor told @yoavgonen @THECITYNY https://t.co/2LsGBKusQG— Reuven Blau (@ReuvenBlau) March 25, 2020
Google, Facebook and Amazon are now a public utility — and they should be policed in the same way as electricity and water companies https://t.co/VhENxnuELb— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 25, 2020
Check her whole thread of tweets starting here:
When I was elected, I committed to being transparent and accountable. I have kept that promise throughout my time in Congress. (1/4)— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 25, 2020
Prince Charles has been advised he was contagious with coronavirus starting on March 13, a royal source said.— CNN International (@cnni) March 25, 2020
The Prince last saw Queen Elizabeth II on March 12, according the Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/MlJGsr7PSb pic.twitter.com/EL1ZwFBHWP
Hydroxychloroquine, a medicine for malaria that President Donald Trump has touted as a treatment for coronavirus, was no more effective than conventional care, a small study found.
By Ellen Gabler @ NYTimes.com, March 24
Doctors are hoarding medications touted as possible coronavirus treatments by writing prescriptions for themselves and family members, according to pharmacy boards in states across the country.
The stockpiling has become so worrisome in Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Texas that the boards in those states have issued emergency restrictions or guidelines on how the drugs can be dispensed at pharmacies. More states are expected to follow suit.
“Ladies and gentleman, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said right before 1am after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office following negotiations that have spanned around the clock since last Friday. "We have a deal."— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020
"No more of these anywhere, statewide, ever, for any reason," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents, announcing that one twenty-something tested positive for coronavirus after attending a "coronavirus party" https://t.co/tR8rOmoXrU— The Cut (@TheCut) March 25, 2020
“Usually we’ll have 50 governors that will call it the same time. I think we are doing very well. But it’s a two-way street. They have to treat us well, also. They can’t say, “Oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.” We’re doing a great job. Like in New York where we’re building, as I said, four hospitals, four medical centers. We’re literally building hospitals and medical centers. And then I hear that there’s a problem with ventilators. Well we sent them ventilators. And they could have had 15,000 or 16,000 – all they had to do was order them two years ago. But they decided not to do it. They can’t blame us for that.” Trump today on Fox News
By Jeffrey Gettleman & Kai Schultz from New Delhi @ NYTimes.com, March 24
With four hours’ notice, India’s prime minister announced that no one could leave their homes for 21 days — the most severe step taken anywhere in the war against the coronavirus.
In the last 24 hours, it has become clear that, despite warnings from experts like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice lives to try and save the economy and his chances for re-election.
The amazing thing is that some of his prominent supporters are starting to say the silent part out loud. Consider the comments of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who, a few days ago, said, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”
In other words, we take inherent risks all the time. Why should a global pandemic be any different?
More long-term big picture, recommended by urban planner Richard Florida:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 7:13pm