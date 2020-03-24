Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In the last 24 hours, it has become clear that, despite warnings from experts like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice lives to try and save the economy and his chances for re-election.
The amazing thing is that some of his prominent supporters are starting to say the silent part out loud. Consider the comments of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who, a few days ago, said, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”
In other words, we take inherent risks all the time. Why should a global pandemic be any different?
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-party-of-life-embraces-trumps-gdp-death-cult?ref=home
Sounded better in the original German
“Our starting point is not the individual:
We do not subscribe to the view that one should feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, or clothe the naked … Our objectives are different: We must have a healthy people in order to prevail in the world.”
― Joseph Goebbels
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/281832.Joseph_Goebbels
Rupert Murdoch told the virus seriously while his on air talent said the virus story was an attempt to attack Trump
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/23/business/media/fox-news-coronavirus-rupert-murdoch.html?action=click&module=News&pgtype=Homepage
I posted Smith's first story on the above here on Sunday.
Thanks
more on Ben Smith's work on the Fox News story:
Liberty University wants to reopen dormitories despite the pandemic
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jerry-falwell-misled-me-on-reopening-liberty-university-city-manager-says?ref=home
Great. Trump wants Republicans to "pack the churches" on Easter, it'll be "beautiful", by which he may have meant "rapturous" in his limited vocabulary. Democrats especially on the elite coasts are assumed to miss out on this "Assumption".
Trump needs to support their courageous decision by going down personally to have a meet and greet with those students and teachers.
Jack Shafer is on my wavelength:
Nah nah, Spring Breakers serving Sunbirds at Mar-a-Lago, or maybe a Trump-branded cruise ship. Have that right look?
great pics.
I was just thinking about: is he smart enough for the following or not? Start the talk about returning to work today because he knew a yuge stimulus bill was coming from Congress within like 24 hrs. That would cause the markets to rally some. So that he could take the credit for a rally in the markets, saying it was because of his happy talk. We'll see. A bit too extra-dimensional chess for him. On the other hand, I would think he's been talking with Mnuchin and that Mnuchin probably manipulates him some (and it's basically wacko Kudlow's job to manipulate him...)
As the avatar of the Red Hats, his job has been to express what they wish was true and to make the government into the second wife of a rich man. Admitting that there is defect to this approach would bring the whole operation into doubt.
When you are in the hole digging business, the only tool available is a shovel.
Lol
Reuters reports, the World Health Organization has singled out the United States as a unique threat to world health.
The U.S. has a very large outbreak, a series of very uneven regulations from state to state, and a White House that is expressing more concern over market falls than overcrowded hospitals. No other nation on the planet is adding cases like the United States.
Good. Bless W.H.O. I still put faith in the U.N. despite all its foibles, it's all we got.
