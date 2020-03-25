Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“Ladies and gentleman, we are done," White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said right before 1am after leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office following negotiations that have spanned around the clock since last Friday. "We have a deal."— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 25, 2020
"No more of these anywhere, statewide, ever, for any reason," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged residents, announcing that one twenty-something tested positive for coronavirus after attending a "coronavirus party" https://t.co/tR8rOmoXrU— The Cut (@TheCut) March 25, 2020
“Usually we’ll have 50 governors that will call it the same time. I think we are doing very well. But it’s a two-way street. They have to treat us well, also. They can’t say, “Oh, gee, we should get this, we should get that.” We’re doing a great job. Like in New York where we’re building, as I said, four hospitals, four medical centers. We’re literally building hospitals and medical centers. And then I hear that there’s a problem with ventilators. Well we sent them ventilators. And they could have had 15,000 or 16,000 – all they had to do was order them two years ago. But they decided not to do it. They can’t blame us for that.” Trump today on Fox News
By Jeffrey Gettleman & Kai Schultz from New Delhi @ NYTimes.com, March 24
With four hours’ notice, India’s prime minister announced that no one could leave their homes for 21 days — the most severe step taken anywhere in the war against the coronavirus.
In the last 24 hours, it has become clear that, despite warnings from experts like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice lives to try and save the economy and his chances for re-election.
The amazing thing is that some of his prominent supporters are starting to say the silent part out loud. Consider the comments of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who, a few days ago, said, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”
In other words, we take inherent risks all the time. Why should a global pandemic be any different?
@ BBC Africa live, March 23-24
10:30 Death of Zimbabwe broadcaster (30 yrs. old), a tragedy....
3:24 Nigeria confirms four more cases as flight ban starts...
2:31 Rwanda's coronavirus cases nearly double in a day....
1:54 Uganda confirms eight more cases of coronavirus....
1:12 Ghana confirms second death from coronavirus....
0:39 Senegal and Ivory Coast declare emergency over virus....
14:48 'We must do everything within our means'; South Africa's president announces tough coronavirus measures....
continued at link
JUST IN: Democrats on the House Overisght Committee say the Postal Service "will not survive the summer" without "immediate" support. pic.twitter.com/TLRM7heJJ8— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 24, 2020
Piggybacking on President Donald Trump’s desire to quickly end social distancing restrictions to restart the U.S. economy, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Monday that senior citizens would be willing to sacrifice their lives to the new coronavirus in order to save the economy for their kids and grandchildren.
With the president and many of his allies (including several Fox News hosts) currently pushing to reject health experts’ advice on slowing the spread of the virus so the economy can be restarted in a matter of weeks, Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off his Monday night show by hearing from “both sides” of the issue.
A group of doctors in Virginia is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to release information about whether black communities are being left behind as the shortage of coronavirus tests continues in the US.
They’re concerned that black communities and other underserved groups might be disproportionately missing out on getting tested for COVID-19, in the absence of data breaking down who’s been tested so far by race and ethnicity.
The mortgage industry needs $36 billion -- stat! https://t.co/dcyuxvDJRJ— Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) March 23, 2020
Brilliant piece @nytimes on PRC propaganda machine's goals:— Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) March 19, 2020
1)Spinning optimism
2)Protecting Chinese image
3)Disputing the origin of the virus (not Made in China narrative)https://t.co/QxSO9fNdKM
As countries across the world announce lockdowns and multibillion-euro bailouts, they know it's only a short-term fix https://t.co/P5kCtWgOSp— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 23, 2020
Just spoke with @amyklobuchar's husband, John Bessler, earlier. He's got COVID-19 & is in the hospital w/pneumonia. Amy had told me he was cranky, but we had a fun call - lots of laughs & then some coughing (him). But his temp went down today! Wishing him a very quick recovery.— Al Franken (@alfranken) March 23, 2020
Dems believe GOP language in the stimulus bill would exclude certain nonprofits that take Medicaid from being eligible for funding, such as home and community-based disability providers and nursing homes, mental health providers; and rape crisis centers. https://t.co/jcL7FdicrY— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2020
