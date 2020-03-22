Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
He understated the extent of the crisis. He overstated the availability of tests. He falsely blamed Obama. He said he didn't shake hands in India despite many photos of him shaking hands in India.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 22, 2020
Trump has been serially dishonest about the coronavirus: https://t.co/93Uu30PVqS
JUST IN: Democrats on the House Overisght Committee say the Postal Service "will not survive the summer" without "immediate" support. pic.twitter.com/TLRM7heJJ8— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 24, 2020
Piggybacking on President Donald Trump’s desire to quickly end social distancing restrictions to restart the U.S. economy, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Monday that senior citizens would be willing to sacrifice their lives to the new coronavirus in order to save the economy for their kids and grandchildren.
With the president and many of his allies (including several Fox News hosts) currently pushing to reject health experts’ advice on slowing the spread of the virus so the economy can be restarted in a matter of weeks, Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off his Monday night show by hearing from “both sides” of the issue.
A group of doctors in Virginia is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to release information about whether black communities are being left behind as the shortage of coronavirus tests continues in the US.
They’re concerned that black communities and other underserved groups might be disproportionately missing out on getting tested for COVID-19, in the absence of data breaking down who’s been tested so far by race and ethnicity.
The mortgage industry needs $36 billion -- stat! https://t.co/dcyuxvDJRJ— Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) March 23, 2020
Brilliant piece @nytimes on PRC propaganda machine's goals:— Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) March 19, 2020
1)Spinning optimism
2)Protecting Chinese image
3)Disputing the origin of the virus (not Made in China narrative)https://t.co/QxSO9fNdKM
As countries across the world announce lockdowns and multibillion-euro bailouts, they know it's only a short-term fix https://t.co/P5kCtWgOSp— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 23, 2020
Just spoke with @amyklobuchar's husband, John Bessler, earlier. He's got COVID-19 & is in the hospital w/pneumonia. Amy had told me he was cranky, but we had a fun call - lots of laughs & then some coughing (him). But his temp went down today! Wishing him a very quick recovery.— Al Franken (@alfranken) March 23, 2020
Dems believe GOP language in the stimulus bill would exclude certain nonprofits that take Medicaid from being eligible for funding, such as home and community-based disability providers and nursing homes, mental health providers; and rape crisis centers. https://t.co/jcL7FdicrY— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2020
Gtech have stopped making vacuum cleaners and garden machinery, and now solely focus on producing VENTILATORS.— Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 22, 2020
They will be able to produce a THOUSAND A DAY.
A 1000 a day is incredible! And all for the NHS.
https://t.co/X31NfY6Qxg
The virus is, like many viruses, mutating. This will complicate creation of vaccines. There has, in fact, never been a vaccine for a coronavirus.
I spent the last week reporting on the public health disaster at Fox News. What I found was a vacuum at the top. https://t.co/XvB65T4gPV— Ben Smith (@benyt) March 22, 2020
IBM partners with White House to direct supercomputing power for #coronavirus research | @CNNBusiness https://t.co/Ao1prNZtaL— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 22, 2020
"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa— Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) March 23, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 4:36pm
Trump is a delivery device for viruses. This one is just a type he cannot control.
It is a strange situation where we have to distinguish between the pathogens he introduces from the ones that have nothing to do with his operation.
He thought he was the source of all trouble.
by moat on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:15pm
Very well said! Especially this part: He thought he was the source of all trouble.
When can't troll, when he's not allowed to troll, he barely knows how to operate! Hence the 2nd grader appears at those times. Only thing he really has experience at is trolling! It's hard to have to do other grownup things, hence the return often to absurdly off topic things on the Twitter feed: he craves trolling, trolling calms him, makes him feel in control?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 8:58pm
Fauci interview published tonite on White House with Science Magazine, 7:36 pm
which may be an answer to Seth Abramson's question from 6:19 pm:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:08pm
Daniel Dale and Maggie Haberman jumping on this interview as soon as they saw it:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:42pm
Jay Rosen:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 10:01pm
(one good point I saw mentioned on teevee: a reminder that Romney's wife Ann has multiple sclerosis, she is very high risk for death from this)
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:19am
Yuge!
Source: Asher Adelman Anything to stay in power regardless of the death toll, March 23
https://asheredelman.com/2020/03/23/anything-to-stay-in-power-regardless-of-the-death-toll/
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:56pm
How the Coronavirus Shattered Trump’s Serene Confidence
COVID-19 is unimpressed and unimpeded by the President’s bluster. And the prolonged process of his humbling has put untold numbers of Americans at risk.
By David Remnick @ NewYorker.com, March 22
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 5:17pm
Important warning about where Drumpf is at right now:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 5:46pm
Drumpf whisperers:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:13pm
more on the whisperers and on Lindsay Graham disagreeing with them:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:26pm
Rick Wilson sees this becoming the major meme of the Trump right and the press conference isn't even finished:
And I just heard Drumpf do it over and over as a talking point ala avoiding "cure worse than the problem"
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:55pm
Cull the herd.happens all the time, right? No one thinks of it anymore - just get on with it. Nature's way.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 8:45pm
but this one would be yuger?
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:03pm
more "Where's Fauci?" hashtag started #WhereIsFauci
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:09pm
The doctor has diagnosed Drumpf:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:21pm
Pence just finished at the press conference. I am watching it as I type. The difference between him and Drumpf was striking today so far. Pence had a reassuring Churchillian type message for the American public which he delivered without looking at notes and seemed totally in control. Before that Drumpf read a decently prepared text off the podium, where his delivery was humble but only so-so, then he added riffs on his little malaria drug story and now he's back and he's really babbling and it sounds like a 6-yr. old explaining how the sun works to his mom. Though he is being polite to reporters, he is appearing really childish and babbling, alarmingly so. If I were a Wall St. investor, I would freak out watching it. And it's not rocket science doing this correctly and assuringly, Pence did just fine!
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 6:42pm
perfect, stable genius vs. stable genius
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:40pm