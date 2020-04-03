Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
For those of you who don't know yet, I'll be launching a website next week that should help shed a whole lot of light on Critical Social Justice. Getting excited to show you some of what I've been working in for the last few months.https://t.co/mgEe1wFSpj— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
Between New Discourses and Cynical Theories, it's going to be a good year for explaining what's going on with Wokeness and helping people understand what it is.https://t.co/wVQYt2SsDQ— James Lindsay, being effective again (@ConceptualJames) February 22, 2020
JUST IN: Democrats on the House Overisght Committee say the Postal Service "will not survive the summer" without "immediate" support. pic.twitter.com/TLRM7heJJ8— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 24, 2020
Piggybacking on President Donald Trump’s desire to quickly end social distancing restrictions to restart the U.S. economy, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Monday that senior citizens would be willing to sacrifice their lives to the new coronavirus in order to save the economy for their kids and grandchildren.
With the president and many of his allies (including several Fox News hosts) currently pushing to reject health experts’ advice on slowing the spread of the virus so the economy can be restarted in a matter of weeks, Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicked off his Monday night show by hearing from “both sides” of the issue.
A group of doctors in Virginia is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to release information about whether black communities are being left behind as the shortage of coronavirus tests continues in the US.
They’re concerned that black communities and other underserved groups might be disproportionately missing out on getting tested for COVID-19, in the absence of data breaking down who’s been tested so far by race and ethnicity.
The mortgage industry needs $36 billion -- stat! https://t.co/dcyuxvDJRJ— Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) March 23, 2020
Brilliant piece @nytimes on PRC propaganda machine's goals:— Theresa Fallon (@TheresaAFallon) March 19, 2020
1)Spinning optimism
2)Protecting Chinese image
3)Disputing the origin of the virus (not Made in China narrative)https://t.co/QxSO9fNdKM
As countries across the world announce lockdowns and multibillion-euro bailouts, they know it's only a short-term fix https://t.co/P5kCtWgOSp— POLITICO Europe (@POLITICOEurope) March 23, 2020
Just spoke with @amyklobuchar's husband, John Bessler, earlier. He's got COVID-19 & is in the hospital w/pneumonia. Amy had told me he was cranky, but we had a fun call - lots of laughs & then some coughing (him). But his temp went down today! Wishing him a very quick recovery.— Al Franken (@alfranken) March 23, 2020
Dems believe GOP language in the stimulus bill would exclude certain nonprofits that take Medicaid from being eligible for funding, such as home and community-based disability providers and nursing homes, mental health providers; and rape crisis centers. https://t.co/jcL7FdicrY— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2020
Gtech have stopped making vacuum cleaners and garden machinery, and now solely focus on producing VENTILATORS.— Louis Stedman-Bryce (@Lstedmanbryce) March 22, 2020
They will be able to produce a THOUSAND A DAY.
A 1000 a day is incredible! And all for the NHS.
https://t.co/X31NfY6Qxg
The virus is, like many viruses, mutating. This will complicate creation of vaccines. There has, in fact, never been a vaccine for a coronavirus.
I spent the last week reporting on the public health disaster at Fox News. What I found was a vacuum at the top. https://t.co/XvB65T4gPV— Ben Smith (@benyt) March 22, 2020
IBM partners with White House to direct supercomputing power for #coronavirus research | @CNNBusiness https://t.co/Ao1prNZtaL— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 22, 2020
"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa— Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) March 23, 2020
He understated the extent of the crisis. He overstated the availability of tests. He falsely blamed Obama. He said he didn't shake hands in India despite many photos of him shaking hands in India.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 22, 2020
Trump has been serially dishonest about the coronavirus: https://t.co/93Uu30PVqS
Comments
Another, doing it tongue-in-cheek: The Woke Temple
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 2:53am
Kenan Malik @ The Observer @The Guardian.com
Stop telling authors what they can write. The only limit is imagination
Condemning a white novelist for writing on Mexican migrants is to create gated cultures
Beware the politics of identity. They help legitimise the toxic far right, Feb. 23
The vile ideas behind the Hanau attack have moved from the fringe to the mainstream
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 5:53pm
Great global point:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/23/2020 - 10:03pm
Had not realized that Liz Warren had all these "plans" pandering to the "intersectional" lobby/crowd/crew until I read this spin on her from Suzanna Danuta Walters at The Nation
I hope it's not accurate
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 6:55pm
Oof, you're paying for my Tylenol - just downed a whole pack. Too late/early for a beer.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/25/2020 - 12:35am
Didn't there used to be an actual discipline called "Comparative Lit".? What happened to that? SIGH
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 1:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 11:29am
Let me know, have to dress different for seppuko vs old fashioned hanging, and then there's one to the temple - light gauge please, heavy bore makes such a mess.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:03pm
Colonizing space takes verve, bringinging whiteness into dark. Of course white Nova's vs black holes says it all - total expansion vs rec ding/giving way, and ultimately no escape. Beam me up, Scotty - there's no intelligent life left here.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 12:39pm
It looks like they have funding for marginalized groups to obtain grants for advanced degrees working with semiconductor science.
Edit to add:
Outreach to include students not traditionally associated with the sciences seems rational. Increasing numbers in the sciences is important. As Yang says, "Learn math".
The NYT had a great article about a black mathematician, and how isolated he felt in his profession.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/02/18/us/edray-goins-black-mathematicians.html
Effects to increase diversity should be encouraged, not ridiculed
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:49pm
Though here's a perfect example of when criticism might be warranted. I admit I did laugh:
(comes to mind a sense of humor about this type of thing can do a lot)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:19pm
I wonder if Germans have a split reality, where they see Nazi villains in movies as a completely different tribe? I mean, there's always a bad German like in Die Hard (dutifully played by the late great Englishman Alan Rickman), I assume Germans just learn to disassociate and become a Bruce Willis or Sgt Powell American for the duration of the film. I mean, that *is* what movies bring us, fantasy, no? And besides, are Germans the Adenauer new capitalists or the Ossi retrogrades? 30 years even that divide fades for the under-40 set.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:53pm
well I do definitely see disassociation on Angela's part here, she's thinking "I'm just another 21st century western leader like all the rest of em", yeah and I think it's actually a good sign of conversion to global-think. It's a similar thing to white American descendants of Ellis Ilsland hordes being blamed for slavery, they go "say what? that has nothing to do with me"
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:12pm
Comes to mind it can be a dangerous distraction and in that it has little difference from how Trump operates by using distraction. Where all coverage is put within the context of a certain frame.
Like he says:
That's Trumpies and Trump too. It's just pandering to demographics, identitarian demographics. Not to offer information to open minds but to reinforce ideological beliefs with cherry picked coverage, bias confirmation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:06pm