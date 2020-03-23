Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The virus is, like many viruses, mutating. This will complicate creation of vaccines. There has, in fact, never been a vaccine for a coronavirus.
I spent the last week reporting on the public health disaster at Fox News. What I found was a vacuum at the top. https://t.co/XvB65T4gPV— Ben Smith (@benyt) March 22, 2020
IBM partners with White House to direct supercomputing power for #coronavirus research | @CNNBusiness https://t.co/Ao1prNZtaL— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 22, 2020
"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa— Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) March 23, 2020
He understated the extent of the crisis. He overstated the availability of tests. He falsely blamed Obama. He said he didn't shake hands in India despite many photos of him shaking hands in India.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 22, 2020
Trump has been serially dishonest about the coronavirus: https://t.co/93Uu30PVqS
Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
UK hotels to become homeless shelters under coronavirus plan https://t.co/KIO2rxyHIO— Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 21, 2020
Giant Eagle Offers $10 Million In Bonus Pay To Employees – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/3CFFNdTKin— bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 22, 2020
and denying them protective equipment
Coronavirus: Russia doctors say government is covering up cases - Business Insider https://t.co/MYsVsZMyUl— Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) March 21, 2020
A warning that COVID-19 does not just attack those over 65.
New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.
The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.
The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned
BREAKING: U.S. hospitals are warning that they are so strapped for cash that without some financial relief, they will be unable to meet their payrolls in a matter of weeks and some could be forced to close just as coronavirus cases are surging. https://t.co/trfutvEs5A— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 21, 2020
“I have patients in their early 40s and, yeah, I was kind of shocked. I’m seeing people who look relatively healthy with a minimal health history, and they are completely wiped out, like they’ve been hit by a truck. This is knocking out what should be perfectly fit, healthy people. Patients will be on minimal support, on a little bit of oxygen, and then all of a sudden, they go into complete respiratory arrest, shut down and can’t breathe at all.”
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman @ HuffPost.com, March 20
Economists from Goldman Sachs are forecasting a dramatic 24% drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the coming months, as governments, businesses, schools and more announce increasingly strict measures to keep people at home and apart to try to slow the spread of coronavirus nationwide.
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
See also - 'Why Testing for Coronavirus Antibodies Will Matter.'
" ... If you go to www.gisaid.org, an open-source repository of all genetic strains of the COVID-19 virus, you’ll see that we already have 683 fully sequenced versions of the virus. That’s not HIV-level of mutation, but it’s a lot!
So that makes me worried that a year from now, when we finally have something that looks promising and we’re ready to go into large clinical trials, there may be enough strains that it has to be treated like the annual flu vaccine, where you actually get five or six viral vaccines at once because there’s so many different strains of flu out there. I’m not at all optimistic that we’re going to have a vaccine in a year or even a year and a half. I think it’s going to be far more complicated ... "
by NCD on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:27am
Thanks for these links.
For this reason I have been also been trying to pay attention to development of better treatments for symptoms, specifically the extreme suffocation style pneumonia that is the main killer.
After all, this is what happened with AIDS, there is no cure per se, just more and better treatments over time (nor do we have a cure for the common cold.)
You know I am totally for taking all the profit motive out of the actual practice of medicine. As the practice of medicine is a actually more of an art not a science and providers are supposed to be professionals, not profit seeking.
BUT the problem here really brings close to home how helpful and inspirational the profit motive can be in development of drugs and devices. Yes, the downside is this leaves some diseases to be "orphans" because there aren't enough sufferers for profit. And I myself tend to trust research papers on new treatments from the Brits because not the least of which they will research things that are already inexpensively available. At the same time, and despite Jonas Salk's famous charitable attitude, there's no motivator like possibly being able to make a fortune off a good treatment where none exists.
Don't know how to square this. How do you make new treatment inventions profitable while at the same time keep a non-profit medical system and keep costs of treatments down under government controlled pricing....
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:14am
Most drugs tested are not new, so likely little profit there.
A big motivator here is the "charitable" objective to restore life to some level of normal. A research team or company that can do that will achieve world wide notoriety and approbation. It's a professional scientific race, a challenge unlike anything the modern world has ever experienced.
by NCD on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 2:44am