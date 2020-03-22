Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
Maybe Angela Merkel too
I'd suggest being careful thinking about this within a political frame, as the virus is very apolitical and it could bite you in the ass.
I.E. the two leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, look at their age. And then think about rationing ventilators.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:20pm
time to stop the politicized "truth" thing, the bonfire of outrage:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:29pm
From the link to The Bulwark
Tribal has lost all meaning. Those who watch Fox News are tribal. Those who point out that Trump is a racist liar are tribal. The word means nothing. Fighting evil is the same as being evil.
There is no point in watching a WH press conference on COVID-19 because we will get lies that have to be corrected. A malaria drug is a recommended treatment...wrong. Masks are readily available...wrong. I've used my Presidential powers to force manufacturers to produce ventilators....wrong. This is not both sides do it. This is not tribal. Evil is staring us in the face and some are trying to excuse it away by diverting to tribal behavior. Trump is not tribal, he is a narcissist. His supporters are not tribal, they are evil SOBs willing to kill themselves to see others suffer. A significant number of the white "tribe" want Trump out of office.
Look up tribalism. Trump is a narcissist. Trump supporters are tribalists who don't want others to voice an opinion.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:56pm
People act in what they believe is their own interest. They bond with people with similar interests. We learn tribal behavior from our families,friends and neighbors. Tribes are how we make progress. There is a beautiful section in this week's NYT where 35 black artists talk about black people who influenced them. They are pieces of beauty.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/03/19/arts/african-american-art-inspiration.html
The articles are celebrations of black life and the tribe. It is not exclusionary.
The election of Donald Trump was exclusionary. Trump was very clear on his opinion about ethnic minorities. In talking to people who voted for Trump, you were told that Trump was not a racist. You were told that people didn't know about racist comments made by Trump. You were told that "everything was racist" now. You were told that it would be fun to see Liberal heads explode. There was no surprise in those responses, because you knew those people existed, you had been around them all your life.
You also were aware of people who literally hated Donald Trump more than you did. They shared skin color with Trump, but had no tribal connection with him. They did not make excuses for Trump supporters because, like me, they had been around Trump supporters-in -waiting all their lives. Most of the white people that I know who did not vote for Trump have no great deep insight as to why Trump became the great white god. People hurting economically were more likely to vote for Hillary. Trump voters were simply angry. Fuck them.
Trump won. On day one, we saw that he was a liar when he discussed the size of his inauguration crowd. We have watched this incompetent buffoon stumble trough the presidency. We now face a pandemic. Trump is not capable of making a coherent response. We see him shouting down reporters at this coronavirus press conference and remember Obama being bombarded with question after question when the Obamacare website had glitches when it came online. Obama took responsibility. Trump says that he is not responsible for anything. Trump wants the 50 Governors to fight each other to see who gets access to needed medical supplies. No need fo a President to guide the situation and alllocate material where needed
We see this and we hear people focusing on "tribes". Pathetic.
The buck stops at the desk of the Narcissist.
The tribes in New York, Illinois, California, etc. will pull us out of this mess.
The tribalists will continue to try to kill us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:14pm
Was working on my list of white people who inspired me, but you made me realize I should do another one about straight people who inspired me. While I don't live in the US it's only a slight bit harder to do Americans that inspire me (since we own and control everything anyway), but the "atheists who inspired me" is harder since part of the purpose of being an atheist is being unimpressed with all these other losers and besides, Europeans killed God, so there's only Nietzsche and his earlier non-atheist co-conspirator Martin Luther to blame. Hardly enough for a list.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:28pm
Not surprising, it went over your head. You cannot understand the beauty of the message. Gottta be 'bout Whitey or there is something wrong.
You were among the crowd telling me that I needed to pay more attention to Bob Dylan. The Dylan I hear today sounds like mumbling. I did come across reports of his activism during the Civil Rights era. I respected that.
You get to enjoy Dylan. 35 black artists talked about inspiration from other black people.
In November, a coalition of blacks, whites, and ethnic minorities will vote Trump out of office.
Blacks will challenge the new President to tackle racism.
You won't be deciding what is and what is not racist.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:44pm
It's a White thing - you wouldn't understand.
Stereotyping white people with Dylan? That's like "all black people like rap", or more like, Lionel Ritchie. For a lot of white people, Hendrix's take on Dylan, All Along the Watchtower, is all they can stand.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:59pm
The Dylan comment went over your head. I read lyrics and articles. I said I was impressed by his activism. His current music is not my cup of tea.
At any rate the NYT published the article about the 35 black artists. I enjoyed reading it. It was mumbling for you, Life goes on.
In the meantime, I'm watching tribes work to save us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:17pm
Dylan wasn't an activist. He was and is a musician and a poet. Certainly an acquired taste for most white folk. A long long way from Blowing in the Wind as well, kinda like Doris Day and the Andrews Sisters.
In any case, this incessant search for members of your caste to affirm your identity is foreign to me. I can as easily make lists of Latin/Spanish writers as European writers as African writers. And then to spin between the tribe you love, the tribe you hate, my Sister, my Daughter, my Sister, my Daughter... forget it, it's all Chinatown to me.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:37pm
Point taken, the NYT gets it, you don't. Black history is fascinating.
The topic is not limiting, it opens the world.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:17pm
Of course. For you black tribes good, white tribes bad. Fortunately you belong to the former, but I'm sure if not you'd be consistent anyway.
BTW, NYT is totally down with new woke cult-cha, so sure you'll find allies for your tilted playing field.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:55pm
Tribes are normal. Some white guys have gone tribalist, that is how we got Trump and his support for Neo-Nazis.
The FBI went looking for the black equivalent of white supremacists. The FBI search for Black Identity Extremists was a snipe hunt.
The woke NYT and WaPo have broken some great stories regarding Trump.
Edit to add:
Some white supremacists had the bright idea to spread coronavirus to law enforcement and minorities. First they would contract the disease.............
https://www.theroot.com/white-supremacists-had-plans-to-weaponize-coronavirus-1842445020
2nd Edit to add:
Trump will be defeated by a coalition of blacks, whites, and other ethnic minorities
Tribes, not tribalists, will help us survive.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 10:38pm
So this is a normal and good thing, according to rmrd: Tribes are normal. Some white guys have gone tribalist, that is how we got Trump and his support for Neo-Nazis You love it! You were just waiting for the white supremacy movement to revive so you could relive the glory days of 1960's Black Panther. The potential of a great new civil war is exciting to you. Globalism of the Obama years was sooo boring. To paraphrase Richard Nixon, it seems you might very much miss having the Drumpf movement to kick around when it's dead and gone. I wish we could somehow transport you back to the 60's so you could actually try to be a Black Panther separatist against the man, but alas, it is 2020 and we still don't have a time machine (not ot mention we don't have a cure for killer viruses that attack people of all skin colors.) You'll just have to make do with an afro and white liberals more interested in being more woke about racial issues than most people of color are.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:38am
R-I-G-H-T homo sapiens breaking up into competing tribes fighting each other for resources is exactly the way to win over a virus stalking homo sapiens.
Thank god you're not in charge, we'd be extinct soon.
You'll do anything, twist like a pretzel to defend tribalism, woncha? It's simple amazing sometimes.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:52pm
Cuban doctors and Italians say take your damn tribalism and SHOVE IT. They don't give a shit what your skin color or political beliefs are:
There's only two groups now: idiot tribalists like you looking out for your clan, and decent human beings just trying to do their best to help others of the same species and to fight the common enemy for the common good.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 8:17pm
Cuban physicians arrive in Italy.
That does not mean that Cuba does not have a problem with racism.
NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/25/opinion/international-world/ending-systemic-racism-is-the-revolution-cuba-needs.html
Reuters (includes a better picture of the doctors and nurses sent to Italy)
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cuba-racism/cuba-acknowledges-vestiges-of-racism-launches-program-to-fight-it-idUSKBN1XX00C
Henry Louis Gates
https://www.theroot.com/one-on-one-with-afro-cubans-what-it-means-to-be-black-1790860590
An Afro-Cuban artist
https://www.wlrn.org/post/you-kill-racism-speaking-about-it-afro-cuban-artist-sheds-light-black-experience-cuba#stream/0
From your bubble, Cubans going to Italy to fight coronavirus means Tribalists don't exist in Cuba.
I am glad that you have no political power, because your impulse would be to force what you see into proof of your view of race.
I'll stay anchored here in the real world.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 10:14pm
There is a beautiful section in this week's NYT where 35 black artists talk about black people who influenced them.
Don't you realize that that's just a gimmick to sell the article. Do you think all black artists look to a black person as their major influence. I doubt that's true but if it is it's not something to celebrate. It's quite sad if black artists look first at the color of the person before the art. There are many white artists who look to a black person as the major influence in their life.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 10:52pm
Thanks for commenting.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 11:03pm
The funny thing is I don't even see this necessarily as a "gimmick" or give it short-shrift. There are undoubtedly great black artists who deserved more notoriety because our system's lopsided, so it's kind of asking for some if the more obscure jewels in our record collection, or authors we've not read but might enjoy. Artistic awareness is lumpy anyway - people may know James Baldwin and Richard Wright but nothing more. Or Amos Tutuongha -popularized by Byrne/Eno for one - and the Things Fall Apart guy, Achebe. (I remember a Nigerian expat welcoming my kids friendship with hers because I'd read that book - kind of a litmus), It's nice to take some samples and explore further. But rmrd always makes it divisive, how were different and can't know, rather than immense and amazing. He's such a claustrophobic kind of guy. I was just realizing I'd thought Senegal and Camaroon were next door but they're like
1000oops, almost 2000 miles apart. So much to explore.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:32am
Re:Claustrophobic Dr. Arta prefers the diagnosis of myopia.
Re: Divisiveness. Why he hangs out here rather than The Root is the true mystery.There are plenty of sites to practice this tribalism among the like minded. How can one not think one is being lectured about a tribe but even castigated? Other times I just think: just like a russian troll, no different, they've proven already many times that they think his exact shtick is fruitful.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:48am
p.s. on great black artists who deserved more notoriety. The difference is that he confuses sub-cultures with tribalism and even more importantly he confuses ethno and racial tribalism with politics. It's not all one thing. I know you know that, .E. Serbs and Croats...Hutu and Tutsi...just pointing it out.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 1:53am
I was describing *my* feeling when he writes - claustrophobic, someone walking me in. What was that Edgar Allen Poe story, the Black Cat or Cask of X....
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 2:01am
Rand Paul was the only Senator to vote against a bill providing spending to halt the spread of the coronavirus
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/05/senate-passes-8point3-billion-coronavirus-bill-sending-it-to-trumps-desk.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 3:46pm
That pretty much says it all.
by moat on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:22pm
Unfortunately that's not all. He put other Senators at risk
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488921-sinema-criticizes-paul-for-alleged-behavior-ahead-of-coronavirus-test-results
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:23pm
On the lighter, but not brighter side
https://floridapolitics.com/archives/324644-okeechobee-official-recommends-pointing-a-blow-dryer-at-your-face-to-combat-coronavirus-dont-do-that
The fact that the last sentence had to be included says a lot.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:27pm
Being Libertarian is never having to apologize for things like that. He is absolutely allowed to do stuff if he thinks it is okay for him.
Stop infringing upon his Freedom!
by moat on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:37pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:41pm
Blue Dog Dem Rep. Ben Mc Adams from Utah
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:51pm