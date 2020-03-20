Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman @ HuffPost.com, March 20
Economists from Goldman Sachs are forecasting a dramatic 24% drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the coming months, as governments, businesses, schools and more announce increasingly strict measures to keep people at home and apart to try to slow the spread of coronavirus nationwide.
In an analysis released Friday, economists with the major bank revised their previous forecast of a 5% drop in U.S. GDP for the second quarter (April through June) to a 24% drop, citing expected declines in manufacturing activity and services consumption. If that materializes, it would be historic: In modern history, the largest quarterly decline in U.S. GDP was a 10% drop in the first quarter of 1958.
“The sudden stop in U.S. economic activity in response to the virus is unprecedented,” the economists wrote, adding that in just the last few days, “social distancing” measures across the country have “shut down normal life” and have already led to a rise in layoffs and a “collapse” in consumer spending. [.....]
the point to learn is that there is no ideology here, only Trump?
NYTimes Editorial Board, 3/20: How to Avoid Complete Economic Destruction
To limit mass unemployment, the government needs to provide companies with the money they are temporarily unable to earn.
3 stories from NYTimes Business on home page:
Stock Market’s Gain Under Trump Vanishes With another fall on Friday, the Dow Jones average is now lower than it was when President Trump took office.
7h ago
The Trump Organization cut staff from hotels, halted reservations and closed golf courses.
8h ago
Starbucks will close most cafes in the U.S. and Boeing’s executives will forgo pay. See business updates here.
3h ago
