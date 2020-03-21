A warning that COVID-19 does not just attack those over 65.

New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.

The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.

The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned