Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
Maybe Angela Merkel too
I'd suggest being careful thinking about this within a political frame, as the virus is very apolitical and it could bite you in the ass.
I.E. the two leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, look at their age. And then think about rationing ventilators.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:20pm
time to stop the politicized "truth" thing, the bonfire of outrage:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:29pm
From the link to The Bulwark
Tribal has lost all meaning. Those who watch Fox News are tribal. Those who point out that Trump is a racist liar are tribal. The word means nothing. Fighting evil is the same as being evil.
There is no point in watching a WH press conference on COVID-19 because we will get lies that have to be corrected. A malaria drug is a recommended treatment...wrong. Masks are readily available...wrong. I've used my Presidential powers to force manufacturers to produce ventilators....wrong. This is not both sides do it. This is not tribal. Evil is staring us in the face and some are trying to excuse it away by diverting to tribal behavior. Trump is not tribal, he is a narcissist. His supporters are not tribal, they are evil SOBs willing to kill themselves to see others suffer. A significant number of the white "tribe" want Trump out of office.
Look up tribalism. Trump is a narcissist. Trump supporters are tribalists who don't want others to voice an opinion.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:56pm
People act in what they believe is their own interest. They bond with people with similar interests. We learn tribal behavior from our families,friends and neighbors. Tribes are how we make progress. There is a beautiful section in this week's NYT where 35 black artists talk about black people who influenced them. They are pieces of beauty.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/03/19/arts/african-american-art-inspiration.html
The articles are celebrations of black life and the tribe. It is not exclusionary.
The election of Donald Trump was exclusionary. Trump was very clear on his opinion about ethnic minorities. In talking to people who voted for Trump, you were told that Trump was not a racist. You were told that people didn't know about racist comments made by Trump. You were told that "everything was racist" now. You were told that it would be fun to see Liberal heads explode. There was no surprise in those responses, because you knew those people existed, you had been around them all your life.
You also were aware of people who literally hated Donald Trump more than you did. They shared skin color with Trump, but had no tribal connection with him. They did not make excuses for Trump supporters because, like me, they had been around Trump supporters-in -waiting all their lives. Most of the white people that I know who did not vote for Trump have no great deep insight as to why Trump became the great white god. People hurting economically were more likely to vote for Hillary. Trump voters were simply angry. Fuck them.
Trump won. On day one, we saw that he was a liar when he discussed the size of his inauguration crowd. We have watched this incompetent buffoon stumble trough the presidency. We now face a pandemic. Trump is not capable of making a coherent response. We see him shouting down reporters at this coronavirus press conference and remember Obama being bombarded with question after question when the Obamacare website had glitches when it came online. Obama took responsibility. Trump says that he is not responsible for anything. Trump wants the 50 Governors to fight each other to see who gets access to needed medical supplies. No need fo a President to guide the situation and alllocate material where needed
We see this and we hear people focusing on "tribes". Pathetic.
The buck stops at the desk of the Narcissist.
The tribes in New York, Illinois, California, etc. will pull us out of this mess.
The tribalists will continue to try to kill us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:14pm
Was working on my list of white people who inspired me, but you made me realize I should do another one about straight people who inspired me. While I don't live in the US it's only a slight bit harder to do Americans that inspire me (since we own and control everything anyway), but the "atheists who inspired me" is harder since part of the purpose of being an atheist is being unimpressed with all these other losers and besides, Europeans killed God, so there's only Nietzsche and his earlier non-atheist co-conspirator Martin Luther to blame. Hardly enough for a list.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:28pm
Not surprising, it went over your head. You cannot understand the beauty of the message. Gottta be 'bout Whitey or there is something wrong.
You were among the crowd telling me that I needed to pay more attention to Bob Dylan. The Dylan I hear today sounds like mumbling. I did come across reports of his activism during the Civil Rights era. I respected that.
You get to enjoy Dylan. 35 black artists talked about inspiration from other black people.
In November, a coalition of blacks, whites, and ethnic minorities will vote Trump out of office.
Blacks will challenge the new President to tackle racism.
You won't be deciding what is and what is not racist.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:44pm
It's a White thing - you wouldn't understand.
Stereotyping white people with Dylan? That's like "all black people like rap", or more like, Lionel Ritchie. For a lot of white people, Hendrix's take on Dylan, All Along the Watchtower, is all they can stand.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:59pm
The Dylan comment went over your head. I read lyrics and articles. I said I was impressed by his activism. His current music is not my cup of tea.
At any rate the NYT published the article about the 35 black artists. I enjoyed reading it. It was mumbling for you, Life goes on.
In the meantime, I'm watching tribes work to save us.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:17pm
Dylan wasn't an activist. He was and is a musician and a poet. Certainly an acquired taste for most white folk. A long long way from Blowing in the Wind as well, kinda like Doris Day and the Andrews Sisters.
In any case, this incessant search for members of your caste to affirm your identity is foreign to me. I can as easily make lists of Latin/Spanish writers as European writers as African writers. And then to spin between the tribe you love, the tribe you hate, my Sister, my Daughter, my Sister, my Daughter... forget it, it's all Chinatown to me.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:37pm
R-I-G-H-T homo sapiens breaking up into competing tribes fighting each other for resources is exactly the way to win over a virus stalking homo sapiens.
Thank god you're not in charge, we'd be extinct soon.
You'll do anything, twist like a pretzel to defend tribalism, woncha? It's simple amazing sometimes.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:52pm
Cuban doctors and Italians say take your damn tribalism and SHOVE IT. They don't give a shit what your skin color or political beliefs are:
There's only two groups now: idiot tribalists like you looking out for your clan, and decent human beings just trying to do their best to help others of the same species and to fight the common enemy for the common good.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 8:17pm
Rand Paul was the only Senator to vote against a bill providing spending to halt the spread of the coronavirus
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/05/senate-passes-8point3-billion-coronavirus-bill-sending-it-to-trumps-desk.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 3:46pm
That pretty much says it all.
by moat on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 6:22pm
Unfortunately that's not all. He put other Senators at risk
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488921-sinema-criticizes-paul-for-alleged-behavior-ahead-of-coronavirus-test-results
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:23pm
On the lighter, but not brighter side
https://floridapolitics.com/archives/324644-okeechobee-official-recommends-pointing-a-blow-dryer-at-your-face-to-combat-coronavirus-dont-do-that
The fact that the last sentence had to be included says a lot.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:27pm
Being Libertarian is never having to apologize for things like that. He is absolutely allowed to do stuff if he thinks it is okay for him.
Stop infringing upon his Freedom!
by moat on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 7:37pm