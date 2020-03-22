Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
He understated the extent of the crisis. He overstated the availability of tests. He falsely blamed Obama. He said he didn't shake hands in India despite many photos of him shaking hands in India.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 22, 2020
Trump has been serially dishonest about the coronavirus: https://t.co/93Uu30PVqS
Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
UK hotels to become homeless shelters under coronavirus plan https://t.co/KIO2rxyHIO— Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 21, 2020
Giant Eagle Offers $10 Million In Bonus Pay To Employees – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/3CFFNdTKin— bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 22, 2020
and denying them protective equipment
Coronavirus: Russia doctors say government is covering up cases - Business Insider https://t.co/MYsVsZMyUl— Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) March 21, 2020
A warning that COVID-19 does not just attack those over 65.
New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.
The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.
The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned
BREAKING: U.S. hospitals are warning that they are so strapped for cash that without some financial relief, they will be unable to meet their payrolls in a matter of weeks and some could be forced to close just as coronavirus cases are surging. https://t.co/trfutvEs5A— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 21, 2020
“I have patients in their early 40s and, yeah, I was kind of shocked. I’m seeing people who look relatively healthy with a minimal health history, and they are completely wiped out, like they’ve been hit by a truck. This is knocking out what should be perfectly fit, healthy people. Patients will be on minimal support, on a little bit of oxygen, and then all of a sudden, they go into complete respiratory arrest, shut down and can’t breathe at all.”
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman @ HuffPost.com, March 20
Economists from Goldman Sachs are forecasting a dramatic 24% drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the coming months, as governments, businesses, schools and more announce increasingly strict measures to keep people at home and apart to try to slow the spread of coronavirus nationwide.
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
Refreshing and hopeful to see the politics stop among the elected executive positions wherever it happens:
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems https://t.co/6Z4mBjxKQW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) March 20, 2020
Always good to go outside the box, check out things from a different P.O.V. ?
Full translation of Islamic State editorial this week on #coronavirus pandemic. In short, it is God’s torment. Muslims should exploit opportunity to free prisoners & attack disbelievers. Best way to avoid God’s torment is obedience, above all thru jihad https://t.co/iQiH4UgGCD
The revenge of the "Deep State"
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 4:36pm