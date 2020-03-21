Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A warning that COVID-19 does not just attack those over 65.
New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.
The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.
The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned
https://www.theroot.com/r-i-p-44-year-old-new-orleans-bounce-deejay-black-n-mi-1842439342
The father of four also worked at the Arthur Ashe Charter School in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood. According to The Times-Picayune, Stokes Jr. left the school with a fever on March 9 and documented the early stages of his sickness on social media, writing his last post -- "pneumonia not the flu" -- on March 11.
https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/obituary/9339923/new-orleans-bounce-dj-black-n-mild-dead-coronavirus
Comments
fairly even distribution over all ages:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/21/2020 - 8:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 1:02am
story on a woman challenging the conservative Louisiana community in denial, about her 45-yr. old husband victim:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 1:12am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:48am
NYC jails rock
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e76d6a6c5b6eab77949a435
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 9:33am
It's hard to imagine what any carceral institution thinks is in its future. I wonder when they;ll open the doors on the ICE conncentrationn camps, cuz, no guards.
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:13pm
What lesson are we to draw from the fact that Florida, as filled with spring breakers, so precisely evokes a throbbing red dick?
Perhaps a commentary upon the impaired cognitive capacity one risks if blood supply is injudiciously directed away from the brain.
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:17pm
On the bright side, not a lingering death...
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:08pm
Rand Paul tested positive
He was able to get a test despite being asymptomatic
https://www.thedailybeast.com/sen-rand-paul-reveals-he-has-coronavirus
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 1:40pm
Re: He was able to get a test despite being asymptomatic
Are you implying that you think U.S. Senators shouldn't be able to get tested unless asymptomatic?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:40pm
starting to look like they should all be tested and then quit thinking they are not mere mortals and practice strict social distancing
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:43pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 3:08pm