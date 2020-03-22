Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Breaking: Rand Paul is first senator to test positive for coronavirus
Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted that he is asymptomatic and was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.” He is self-quarantining.
I'd suggest being careful thinking about this within a political frame, as the virus is very apolitical and it could bite you in the ass.
I.E. the two leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, look at their age. And then think about rationing ventilators.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:20pm
time to stop the politicized "truth" thing, the bonfire of outrage:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:29pm
From the link to The Bulwark
Tribal has lost all meaning. Those who watch Fox News are tribal. Those who point out that Trump is a racist liar are tribal. The word means nothing. Fighting evil is the same as being evil.
There is no point in watching a WH press conference on COVID-19 because we will get lies that have to be corrected. A malaria drug is a recommended treatment...wrong. Masks are readily available...wrong. I've used my Presidential powers to force manufacturers to produce ventilators....wrong. This is not both sides do it. This is not tribal. Evil is staring us in the face and some are trying to excuse it away by diverting to tribal behavior. Trump is not tribal, he is a narcissist. His supporters are not tribal, they are evil SOBs willing to kill themselves to see others suffer. A significant number of the white "tribe" want Trump out of office.
Look up tribalism. Trump is a narcissist. Trump supporters are tribalists who don't want others to voice an opinion.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 2:56pm