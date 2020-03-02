Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who - quietly - basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Do this and save the country.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x
UK hotels to become homeless shelters under coronavirus plan https://t.co/KIO2rxyHIO— Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 21, 2020
Giant Eagle Offers $10 Million In Bonus Pay To Employees – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/3CFFNdTKin— bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 22, 2020
and denying them protective equipment
Coronavirus: Russia doctors say government is covering up cases - Business Insider https://t.co/MYsVsZMyUl— Fatima Tlis (@fatimatlis) March 21, 2020
A warning that COVID-19 does not just attack those over 65.
New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.
The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.
The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned
BREAKING: U.S. hospitals are warning that they are so strapped for cash that without some financial relief, they will be unable to meet their payrolls in a matter of weeks and some could be forced to close just as coronavirus cases are surging. https://t.co/trfutvEs5A— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 21, 2020
“I have patients in their early 40s and, yeah, I was kind of shocked. I’m seeing people who look relatively healthy with a minimal health history, and they are completely wiped out, like they’ve been hit by a truck. This is knocking out what should be perfectly fit, healthy people. Patients will be on minimal support, on a little bit of oxygen, and then all of a sudden, they go into complete respiratory arrest, shut down and can’t breathe at all.”
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman @ HuffPost.com, March 20
Economists from Goldman Sachs are forecasting a dramatic 24% drop in the nation’s gross domestic product in the coming months, as governments, businesses, schools and more announce increasingly strict measures to keep people at home and apart to try to slow the spread of coronavirus nationwide.
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
Refreshing and hopeful to see the politics stop among the elected executive positions wherever it happens:
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems https://t.co/6Z4mBjxKQW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) March 20, 2020
Always good to go outside the box, check out things from a different P.O.V. ?
Full translation of Islamic State editorial this week on #coronavirus pandemic. In short, it is God’s torment. Muslims should exploit opportunity to free prisoners & attack disbelievers. Best way to avoid God’s torment is obedience, above all thru jihad https://t.co/iQiH4UgGCD
The revenge of the "Deep State"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis," Sanders told CNN's Manu Raju. "Right now, I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"
Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Rick adds:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:47am
Rick Scott vies to rule the Internet's next 5 minutes, kinda fails miserably.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 6:30am
re: Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:06pm
But but but he knows how to switch on a dime from outrage and victimhood to: Stable Genius MAGA Winner. What does one do with this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:51am
p.s. especially the chart in the last tweet, for which I have not checked the accuracy.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:53am
From
@ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist. tonight:
and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:56pm
Radio Tom's reality check for the Trump fans in the heartland: you see, he doesn't know Missouri from Kansas, like I said he doesn't give a shit about you:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:43am
He's been in Washington state too long - should get out and see the rest of the country.
Seriously, this is one advanced age or ever-ignorant screwup. Following the Super Bowl? And the Chiefs were hug e stuff in the early 70s - woulda thought that bit of t ivua would've imprinted his reptilian brain.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 10:18pm
Super Tuesday eve Rick Wilson warning:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/02/2020 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:37am
Rick trying out a new program:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:24am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:37am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:52am