Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican congressman said he had developed symptoms of illness, including a high fever and headache, on Saturday. On Wednesday, he got notice he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I’m feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart tweeted, urging people to “take this seriously” and follow federal health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Though he has been self-quarantined for several days, he was on the floor of the House voting on Friday, where he presumably came in contact with other lawmakers.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 10:34pm