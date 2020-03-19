Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Though "Flo" introduces this as a painful watch, I found it helpful, to see from an international corporate p.o.v. Sounded like Depression with a capital D to me, like 1929.
This was a painful watch https://t.co/AdofUkZdEN— Flo Crivello (@Altimor) March 20, 2020
Refreshing and hopeful to see the politics stop among the elected executive positions wherever it happens:
Governors raise alarm as coronavirus taxes health systems https://t.co/6Z4mBjxKQW— Pamela Falk (@PamelaFalk) March 20, 2020
Always good to go outside the box, check out things from a different P.O.V. ?
Full translation of Islamic State editorial this week on #coronavirus pandemic. In short, it is God’s torment. Muslims should exploit opportunity to free prisoners & attack disbelievers. Best way to avoid God’s torment is obedience, above all thru jihad https://t.co/iQiH4UgGCD
The revenge of the "Deep State"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis," Sanders told CNN's Manu Raju. "Right now, I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"
Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican congressman said he had developed symptoms of illness, including a high fever and headache, on Saturday. On Wednesday, he got notice he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I’m feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart tweeted, urging people to “take this seriously” and follow federal health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Though he has been self-quarantined for several days, he was on the floor of the House voting on Friday, where he presumably came in contact with other lawmakers.
The New York Stock Exchange will move to fully electronic trading on Monday and trading as well as regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities “will continue without interruption,” according to a statement.
Two people at the NYSE tested positive for coronavirus, the NYSE said in a statement [.....]
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
this sort of encapsulates why I have never been attracted to what is called comic culture as interpreted by GenX and following. It always struck me as sort of like proto-incel culture growing out of video games All testosterone all the time, manichean characters with no nuance, estrogenic type things not appreciated at all, no feelings except rage, anger, the glory of victory, the agony of defeat, where all there is is winning or losing with nothing inbetween.Wham bam thank you maam. Any female hero characters have little estrogen, they are Amazonians or amped up with adrenaline mammas like Sigourney Weaver in Alien.
While to me comics (of pre-video game world) meant, besides Superman and Batman, also included Veronica and Betty, Blondie Bumstead, Lucy van Pelt, Peppermint Patty, Little Lulu and Nancy, the girls of Apt. 3G, who manipulated hapless men with wiles and smarts, not sabers. And were not empty princesses nor warrior goddesses. They had human interest, worked narratives out of ordinary life and complexities, they were not shallow figures in fantasy sci fi.
Mainly, these days, they are all a real boring guy thing. Look, it has nothing to do with violence against women per se, it's boring simplistic incel type violence, else someone like Martin Scorcese would find it interesting, he has nothing against finding violence interesting per se. Compare Scorcese world to Tarantino. I mostly loathe Tarantino's taste, it's very much this, basically immature male.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:07pm
Yeah, those well-developed female characters in MeanStreets and Goodfellas are compelling. Guess now we can add The Irishman - shame we didn't find out what a CGI/deep fake matron looks like yet. Perhaps Taxi Driver II reboot?
Oddly enough the famed adrenaline-syringe-through-the-chest device was lifted by Tarantino from an obscure but engaging Scorsese interview with a junkie who was Neil Diamond's road manager (besides having to revive his DOA girlfriend at the shooting gallery, noted sitting on a junkie midget on the sofa in line before noticing his mistake). At least Tarantino managed a female lead in Kill Bill 1 & 2, testosteroned as she was (including ultraorgasmic vixen samurai fight out in the trailer in the desert with Darryl Hannah - Ross Myers would *almost* be proud.)
Now, on to important stuff - Tank Girl - the comic, not the awful movie. An ultrapunk crossover success, or yet another estrogen-lacking mess of things?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 2:30am
This gender discrimination goes back a long time.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 4:45am