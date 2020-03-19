Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts and a leader in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, has a message for younger people out and about despite calls for social distancing.
“You yourself could be in harm’s way,” he said on CNN, noting that new cases show younger people can also suffer from serious illness as a result of the virus. “You’re not out of danger.”
Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said there’s another reason for younger people to follow the “social distancing” guidelines to avoid crowds and limit contact with others.
“You have a responsibility ― a societal responsibility ― to protect the vulnerable,” he said, adding:
“You do that, interestingly, by not letting yourself get infected because you need to make sure that you don’t inadvertently pass on the infection to someone who would not fare as well as you fared because you’re young and healthy.”
Viral footage has shown some people ― often younger people ― flocking to beaches for spring break and filling bars and clubs despite pleas from health authorities to stop.
Comments
The “party’s over” for spring breakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.
The GOPer — who has taken heat for not closing the beaches after hordes of college kids swarmed sun-splashed beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic — said the state will enforce guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about large crowds.
“The message I think for spring breakers is that the party’s over in Florida,” DeSantis said during an interview Thursday on “Fox & Friends.” “You’re not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state. Many of the hot spots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami beach, Fort Lauderdale, Clearwater Beach, are closed entirely for the time being.”
DeSantis also noted that he closed the state’s bars and nightclubs too.
https://nypost.com/2020/03/19/florida-governor-says-partys-over-for-spring-breakers-amid-coronavirus-crisis/
Finally
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 12:46pm
When I saw this story, I thought of the Florida spring breakers and how maybe DeSantis should keep them there, but "lock em up"
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 3:37pm
There was no plan to prevent the crowd
There is no plan on releasing the crowd
Tracking down everyone who came to the beaches would be impossible
Many schools are closed, so can't be organized to take temperatures or ask about cough, fever, etc.
The only way out seems to be doing massive testing.
Edit to add:
The Trump administration knew that this could happen
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/19/us/politics/trump-coronavirus-outbreak.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 5:01pm
The only reason you aren't surrounded by hundreds of thousands of victims of the Chinese virus, like PP is in Europe, is that Trump acted decisively in January to shut down China air traffic, Your moron leaders and sycophants spent the three years before that action trying to frame and impeach Trump and produced nothing of value for the country including nothing to prepare us for a pandemic.
I don't know what you mean by 'massive testing; but the private sector is delivering rapid throughput machines to handle the needed testing and the CDC will begin targeted random testing to get useful data to allocate resources where most needed.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 8:47pm
I always appreciate it when you stop by and confirm my impression of the intelligence level of Trump supporters for all to see.
Edit to add:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/trump-dissed-coronavirus-pandemic-worry-now-claims-he-warned-about-it.html
Your dear leader said that a malaria drug was approved for use in treating Coronavirus. Trump's lie was rapidly corrected by the FDA commissioner.
https://www.nydailynews.com/coronavirus/ny-coronavirus-trump-malaria-treatment-20200319-xlog5iridzesfogd4hrr3wrkdi-story.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 9:56pm
Spring Breakers: Analysis and Meaning
https://youtu.be/478sP9ET044
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 6:23pm
hey thanks for sharing that, I ran across the end of the movie on cable one night and from that I guessed something Larry Clark-ish was going on but really couldn't actually tolerate watching the thing itself. It really is a very Trumpian meme going on there, isn't it?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 7:21pm
... "Doctors at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis are performing invasive procedures on coronavirus patients with loose fitting surgical masks rather than the tight respirator masks recommended by health agencies. At a Los Angeles emergency room, doctors were given a box of expired masks, and when they tried to put them, the elastic bands snapped.
With coronavirus cases soaring, doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers across the United States are confronting a dire shortage of masks, surgical gowns and eye gear to protect them from the virus. .....
“There’s absolutely no way to protect myself,” said Dr. Faezah A. Bux, an anesthesiologist in central Kentucky who in recent days had to intubate several elderly patients in respiratory distress without the respirator masks and protective eye gear recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Not only can I not protect myself, I can’t protect my patients.”
At a White House briefing on Thursday, President Trump said millions of masks were in production and that the federal government had made efforts to address the shortages, though he did not provide details. But he said it was largely up to governors to deal with the problem.
“The federal government’s not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items and then shipping,” Mr. Trump said. “You know, we’re not a shipping clerk.”
The president also said there were no immediate plans to address medical equipment shortages by activating the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law that authorizes presidents to take extraordinary action to force American industry to ramp up production of equipment needed for national security.
“We hope we are not going to need it,” he said.
The president’s optimistic statements contrasted starkly with the situation on the ground, particularly in Washington and New York, the states with the largest number of coronavirus cases.
NYT
by NCD on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 9:57pm