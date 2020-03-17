Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
MCCONNELL TO REPUBLICANS WHO HAVE PROBLEMS WITH THE HOUSE BILL: “My counsel is to gag and vote for it anyway.”— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 17, 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't hold back when he was asked Wednesday about when he would make a final decision on whether to suspend his 2020 presidential campaign.
"I'm dealing with a f---ing global crisis," Sanders told CNN's Manu Raju. "Right now, I'm trying to do my best to make sure that we don't have an economic meltdown and that people don't die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?"
Sanders lost a series of vital Democratic primaries on Tuesday night in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the Republican congressman said he had developed symptoms of illness, including a high fever and headache, on Saturday. On Wednesday, he got notice he had tested positive for coronavirus.
“I’m feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart tweeted, urging people to “take this seriously” and follow federal health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus.
Though he has been self-quarantined for several days, he was on the floor of the House voting on Friday, where he presumably came in contact with other lawmakers.
The New York Stock Exchange will move to fully electronic trading on Monday and trading as well as regulatory oversight of all NYSE-listed securities “will continue without interruption,” according to a statement.
Two people at the NYSE tested positive for coronavirus, the NYSE said in a statement [.....]
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
Recovering from this mess, when the day comes, will require leaders of remarkable flexibility--not ideological purity. Govt, industry, pharma, communities, banks, science, global will all *need* to be involved in rebuilding. Power to the bridge builders. https://t.co/IU870PuxlA— Jonathan Metzl (@JonathanMetzl) March 15, 2020
By the way, and not that it matters, the author of this fine piece, Cheryl Benard, is married to Zalmay Khalilzad, a senior official in the Trump Administration.https://t.co/cztQxgxDrt— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 15, 2020
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has self-quarantined and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after exhibiting a fever and flu-like symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the RNC said the chairwoman had been tested for coronavirus following a hospital visit on Friday, where she was tested for the flu and strep throat. Both tests came back negative. Saturday’s statement said McDaniel was self-quarantining at home with family members while she awaits the results of the test. During an interview on Fox News this week, McDaniel seemingly downplayed fears about the virus, saying Democrats were using coronavirus as an opportunity to “sow division and scare the American people.”
Yes, there's an element corporate calculation here.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 14, 2020
But they didn't have to do it, and the benefit, given the scale of the Xfinity WiFi network (they're basically everywhere) is significant. https://t.co/ZqnVpv47UK
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:44pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:43am
The Scaramouche:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:48am
Unemployment claims, MN, OH, PA:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 11:58pm
Megan McArdle:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 12:52am
It's so bad Fox News is reversing itself:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 2:21pm
Good point; no need for social distancing for 18 mos. if everyone was tested. Even better if it was eventually cheap enough to test whether symptomatic or not:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 1:44am
Again: a future of cheap universal testing and treatment for positives, it's a meme:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:53am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 2:15am
but it can be handled, we can do this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:25pm
Could Kentucky and Tennessee be turned into one state with one senator? Tenntucky?
by NCD on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 7:47pm
Randia. With state motto: Live Free AND Die
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 7:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 9:01pm
from another thread of tweets about the lack of facemasks in the U.S.
BUT BUT BUT he wore BLACKFACE!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:50am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:59am
The next nightmare: drug shortage on the horizon:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 2:21am