This current highly communicable coronavirus, COVID-19, like other coronaviruses (15% of 'common colds") does not create lifetime immunity like measles virus.

How long immunity lasts for this coronavirus is not known, but it is probably less than a year. See Fauci below, on the need for a seasonal vaccine for multiple coronaviruses. There is not now a vaccine for any of the many types of cornoaviruses. One additional problem for vaccines, is the immune response to the virus itself can be the major cause of damage to the lungs.

SARS and MERS were more deadly, less contagious coronaviruses for which a wide pandemic was avoided by public health techniques of isolation and contact tracing.

Why there will likely then be no herd immunity for this virus, as coronaviruses do not create long lasting ‘herd’ immunity:

Humans can be reinfected with respiratory coronaviruses throughout life, and human volunteers can be symptomatically reinfected with the same strain of coronavirus 1 year after the first infection.

www.sciencedirect.com/…

From Harvard Gazette, 3/13/2020, on the need for seasonal yearly coronavirus vaccines, as getting it once does not protect you or the ‘herd’ for very long: