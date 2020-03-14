Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This current highly communicable coronavirus, COVID-19, like other coronaviruses (15% of 'common colds") does not create lifetime immunity like measles virus.
How long immunity lasts for this coronavirus is not known, but it is probably less than a year. See Fauci below, on the need for a seasonal vaccine for multiple coronaviruses. There is not now a vaccine for any of the many types of cornoaviruses. One additional problem for vaccines, is the immune response to the virus itself can be the major cause of damage to the lungs.
SARS and MERS were more deadly, less contagious coronaviruses for which a wide pandemic was avoided by public health techniques of isolation and contact tracing.
Why there will likely then be no herd immunity for this virus, as coronaviruses do not create long lasting ‘herd’ immunity:
Humans can be reinfected with respiratory coronaviruses throughout life, and human volunteers can be symptomatically reinfected with the same strain of coronavirus 1 year after the first infection.
From Harvard Gazette, 3/13/2020, on the need for seasonal yearly coronavirus vaccines, as getting it once does not protect you or the ‘herd’ for very long:
“Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID, has warned of the potential of SARS-CoV-2 to become a seasonal virus like flu,” said David Dowling, instructor in pediatrics at HMS and a member of the PVP. “If so, the biomedical community may need to consider developing a multivalent yearly seasonal vaccine effective against multiple coronaviruses.”
Not about immunity, but about controlling spread, I found this very interesting and you might too: In China, it was true quarantine away from family and not infecting the entire health care system by seeing your doctor or going to the E.R., but being sent directly to a center dedicated to testing after you show fever (which they had started to do with SARS) and then keeping you there if you are positive until you are well (or to ICU type care if necessary)
First saw it explained watching this:
Now I see it here:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 10:28pm
Excellent points. We need that system here.
Do we have the leadership to do it? The total European shutdowns in Italy and France are likely a recognition that this virus must be wiped out. If it becomes 'endemic', it will be a recurring seasonal or year round disaster. Since MERS coronavirus spread in the Middle East, it would seem doubtful heat will kill this thing in the summer. Only public health measures, and since it spreads easier than the flu this may be impossible.
If this becomes ingrained and present in a country, (with natural survivor immunity barely lasting a year, no herd immunity), this also is bad -
by NCD on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 10:57pm
Australia's in summer. To go along w massive fires...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:01am
(Feigl-Ding is an epidemiologist and health economist-Harvard and ex-John Hopkins; found retweeted by Noah Smith of Bloomberg.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 2:28pm
by NCD on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 12:58pm
Meanwhile, here is U.S. reality update in 12 points from Andy Slavitt (he is "Former Medicare, Medicaid & ACA head for Obama. Founded
@usofcare & @townhallvntrs to make health care work. Never broke a website, only fixed a big one.")
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 3:32pm
Also this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 3:39pm
Go! This should get some others off their dithering:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:10pm
this is big, precisely because it's flyover central shutting down.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:14pm
And Ohio down with that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 6:30pm
this is actually exciting history wise, we are seeing a revolt by the Governors of the states:
I think it's like this
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 6:34pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 6:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 8:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:45pm
DeBlasio finally gives in on schools (closed til April 20 at least) and restaurants
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:56pm
The Guardian:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 12:08am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:29pm
Exclusive: just the facts known on vaccine trial from the A.P.:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:10pm
It does bother me we spend so much energy on a single idiot/savant at the top., hope and a prayer. A lot of demands when a pyramid foundation approach might be better.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 2:47am
Corporate leaders like this are not being good citizens because they have heart, they are SMART. Morals has nothing to do with it. Consumer economy means get with the war program or maybe end up not just have customers down the road or perhaps risk being nationalized down the road.
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 7:34pm
to check out further: #Plaquenil
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:25am
Coronavirus vaccine complications, coronovirus research from 2012 om SARS-Coronavirus:
"An early concern for application of a SARS-CoV vaccine was the experience with other coronavirus infections which induced enhanced disease and immunopathology in animals when challenged with infectious virus, a concern reinforced by the report that animals given an alum adjuvanted SARS vaccine and subsequently challenged with SARS-CoV exhibited an immunopathologic lung reaction reminiscent of that described for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and in animal models given RSV vaccine and challenged naturally (infants) or artificially (animals) with RSV. We and others described a similar immunopathologic reaction in mice vaccinated with a SARS-CoV vaccine and subsequently challenged with SARS-CoV. It has been proposed that the nucleocapsid proteinof SARS-CoV is the antigen to which the immunopathologic reaction is directed. Thus, concern for proceeding to humans with candidate SARS-CoV vaccines emerged from these various observations."
by NCD on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 5:50pm
In case you didn't see on my thread, I do find this meme going around to be intriguing, that no vaccine is going to be found, rather universal cheap testing and development of decent treatment is the way it may go. (I.E., we haven't cured the common cold yet!)
http://dagblog.com/comment/reply/30494/278148
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 6:31pm
Yo, space race allover agin:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 8:11pm
The age thing is bullshit right now as far as CDC's numbers on "sick enough to be hospitalized" though of course that could change:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/18/2020 - 8:49pm