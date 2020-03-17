    oh. my. god. proof how bad things really are.

    The Scaramouche:


    Unemployment claims, MN, OH, PA:


    Megan McArdle:

     


    It's so bad Fox News is reversing itself:


    Good point; no need for social distancing for 18 mos. if everyone was tested. Even better if it was eventually cheap enough to test whether symptomatic or not:

    If we get a testing-and-tracking regime in place we can mostly or completely abandon social distancing. Social distancing and shutdowns and lockdowns are temporary measures to get a suppression (testing-and-tracking) regime in place.

    — We need 70k tests a day (@Noahpinion) March 18, 2020

     


    Again: a future of cheap universal testing and treatment for positives, it's a meme:

    We might never have a novel Coronavirus vaccine (we don't for other Coronaviruses like the one that causes colds).

    But it seems inevitable that testing will eventually mature into something cheap or even OTC (like pregnancy testing), and we'll get very aggressive about it. https://t.co/xeeEC0j39i

    — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 18, 2020

    Combine that with effective treatment, and perhaps we're not all in quarantine for 18 months.

    An Australian group claims a HIV antiviral and chloroquine (two avenues supported by early Chinese research) are effective in treatment.https://t.co/dMrTbRikLU

    — Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 18, 2020

    but it can be handled, we can do this:


