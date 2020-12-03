Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
Recovering from this mess, when the day comes, will require leaders of remarkable flexibility--not ideological purity. Govt, industry, pharma, communities, banks, science, global will all *need* to be involved in rebuilding. Power to the bridge builders. https://t.co/IU870PuxlA— Jonathan Metzl (@JonathanMetzl) March 15, 2020
By the way, and not that it matters, the author of this fine piece, Cheryl Benard, is married to Zalmay Khalilzad, a senior official in the Trump Administration.https://t.co/cztQxgxDrt— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 15, 2020
Link to video
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has self-quarantined and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after exhibiting a fever and flu-like symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the RNC said the chairwoman had been tested for coronavirus following a hospital visit on Friday, where she was tested for the flu and strep throat. Both tests came back negative. Saturday’s statement said McDaniel was self-quarantining at home with family members while she awaits the results of the test. During an interview on Fox News this week, McDaniel seemingly downplayed fears about the virus, saying Democrats were using coronavirus as an opportunity to “sow division and scare the American people.”
Yes, there's an element corporate calculation here.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 14, 2020
But they didn't have to do it, and the benefit, given the scale of the Xfinity WiFi network (they're basically everywhere) is significant. https://t.co/ZqnVpv47UK
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin set out in a silver S.U.V. to pick up some hand sanitizer. Driving around Chattanooga, Tenn.... At each store, they cleaned out the shelves... Mr. Colvin said he was simply fixing “inefficiencies in the marketplace.” Some areas of the country need these products more than others, and he’s helping send the supply toward the demand. .. “Even at $125 a box, they were selling almost instantly,” he said. “It was mind-blowing as far as what you could charge.” He estimates he made $35,000 to $40,000 in profit.
By Dahlia Lithwick @ Slate.com, March 13
In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, he detailed why he’s lost faith in the court.
This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 13, 2020
How she describes the bill pic.twitter.com/G8J0sX4juC
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 5:24pm
The FBI went on a snipe hunt for Black Identity Extremists, they found none. This Russian back program may also come up empty. Making the black community aware of this attempt at division by the Russians is a major part of the battle. Getting Trump out of office would go a long way in easing the current pain black people feel under the administration of the racist Donald J Trump. The majority of black people are ready to vote to accomplish this goal.
I think Russian efforts to trigger white supremacists represents a much larger danger.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 7:29pm
Blacks responded to the Russian attack in 2016
https://www.npr.org/2019/10/27/773817334/how-to-respond-when-election-interference-targets-african-american-voters
The black vote has been surging
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/03/12/black-americans-are-saving-america-itself-democratic-primaries/
There is little evidence that Trump's black outreach will work.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/01/17/sorry-conservatives-trump-isnt-going-get-surge-black-voters/
It is humorous to read books by black Conservatives on how blacks will re-elect Trump
"Coming Home: How Black Americans Will Re-Elect Trump"
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/5/black-americans-are-coming-home-gop/
"Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation"
Candace Owens
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/blackout-candace-owens/1132821815
I think black GOTV organizations are ready for the Russians
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:44pm
They're not so much trying to re-elect Trump as to create societal chaos by stoking divisiveness and enforcing tribalism. They do the same thing in other countries for the same reason ramping up tribal resentments that they see as most prominent. They don't make it up out of whole cloth but look for examples already there that cause commotion and imitate those
Apparently in the U.S. they see stoking black resentment against white privilege as a most fruitful topic for causing more divisiveness. They do it over and over and over. Must work for some reason. Maybe because they see so many real Americans do it already and the see divisive results?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 9:55pm
Trump is simply another of their trolls. Therefore they were happy to have him become president, but Putin doesn't need him, he's got lots more and so we do even without Putin ramping it up.
Can't you see that the stuff illustrated in the original post is not something you in particular would object to if it weren't done by Russia? You learn nothing from that, about that type of material being counter-productive in making people better able to live together? That there's something about that kind of material that the Russians think is divisive?
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 10:20pm
I understand. The point is to get people to think voting doesn't matter and to stay home. That will not work this time because blacks people have seen how racist Trump can be. Blacks want Trump out of office.
Police brutality etc. is fine with Trump. Staying home is not an option.
The black vote is not about living together with whites. The black vote is about choosing the candidate they feel is best for the black community. This time around, they selected Joe Biden. Black voters rejected the choice that white voters made in Iowa and New Hampshire. Black voters reminded white voters that Biden was the most viable candidate. Black voters saved the Democratic Party. Compare Trump's 11 minute lying rant to the Presidential speech on COVID-19 given by Biden.
There is an image of a black man being hassled by the police, and your first concern is that I'm upset by the picture. You feel that my outrage at the picture is the reason that we can't have racial harmony? Nonsense. You should be upset by the image. In your bubble, you make a picture of a black man all about you. Blacks are not going to be thinking about you when they go to the polls. Be as dismissive about images made to depict police harassment as much as you want. You are not going to get your demanded racial harmony until you show some compassion. Blacks want Trump out of office. The image is encouragement to get the racist Trump out of office. You simply do not get it.
Russia, if you're listening, post some more pictures of racist whites. Keep reminding blacks why they dislike Trump. See you at the polls in November. One black voter remained in line for six hours to cast a vote.
Not sitting out and pouting at home in 2020.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:36pm
I disagree that you understand.Again, it's not about Trump. It's to cause more tribalism in our society, to have it breakdown into "us. vs. them" groups. By contrast, then, his type of authoritarian regime getting the trains to run on time looks pretty good next to a chaotic tribal society with everyone hating "the other". I.E., every time you scream "racism!" at someone, every time you express hyper partisanship as if politics were a sports game, you're helping Putin. Every time you express the thought that someone like Flavius' Ted character must be shunned and hated, you're helping Putin. Don't you see how the trolls are copying the type of things you yourself say? The things they copy, they see them as usefully divisive.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 3:09pm
Remaining silent about racism is not going to make racists disappear. The racists already hate us. We did not create the hate. Trump was sued for housing discrimination because he is racist. Trump wanted the death penalty for the Exonerated Five and refused to apologize when they were found innocent because he is a racist. Trump said that Obama was not born in the United States because he is a racist. There are people willing to vote for a racist. Ignoring those facts will not make racists disappear.
Putin is helping me. Every image one of his people shows of police abuse makes it easier to remind black voters that Trump is a racist. Turnout has increased not because of a great Democratic plan, but because voters are tired of the Racist-In-Chief.
Flavius says that he never reached out to Ted. Nothing I do will influence Ted.
White supremacists have been screaming about the threat blacks represented since the beginning. There was fear of arming blacks in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War. Blacks had to be lynched to prevent black men from raping white women, etc.
The urban vote and the suburban vote is turning against the racists. Rural areas are shifting as well. We are winning.
Your attack should be directed at the supporters of the guy in the White House. He is trying to kill us. Republicans are suppressing votes. Republicans are trying to deny people health care. That is where the focus should be. The danger we face it that Trump supporters are willing to vote against there own self interest to see ethnic minorities suffer.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 3:33pm
I have zero problem with how someone like Danny Cardwell, for one example, addresses the problem. I actually find his approach excellent, he reaches out to "the other," stresses common good. As does Flavius. As opposed to the rhetoric illustrated at the top of this post and by many of your comments over several years here supporting divisive identity politics, cancel culture, accusations of "cultural appropriation", browbeating over wokeness, and in general critical justice theory. Helping legitimize the far right's mirror tactics and the usefulness of Trump like trolling for reaction from your cohorts. How you reacted to this post is an example of many in kind, like it or not, you are myopically blinded by fierce partisan loyalty and victim olymics to the tolerance it takes to run a democracy. And people like Putin and his trolls are playing you for all they can.
If you're not ready to join with others right now that might have some problems with skin color prejudice like you yourself do, to fight a virus stalking homo sapiens of all tribes, we are lost. Putin will be happy to have ethnic Russians the last examples of the species on earth.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:06pm
Turnout in Democratic primaries has increased. Democrats are looking good in 2020. If I was having the negative effect you claim, that would not be true.
What concessions does the other side have to make?
BTW regarding culture,
Virginia is the latest state to pass laws banning hair discrimination. Virginia joins California, New York, New Jersey, California, Colorado, and Washington.
https://theglowup.theroot.com/virginia-becomes-the-latest-state-to-ban-hair-discrimin-1842132237
The fight against Confederate statues continues
https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/2020/03/10/nothing-but-racism-senate-delays-monuments-vote-after-senator-invokes-alabamas-violent-past/5015757002/
Did I mention voter turnout is up?
I'm feeling pretty good
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:52pm
It's really really sad that you think elections solve the problem. The minority is still there,the ones you hate are still there. whoever they are. They don't disappear just because you won an election. You have to live with them, tolerate them, this is a democracy. You don't let them seethe and want revenge, that doesn't work. One elected, those elected, they are supposed to serve EVERYONE. It's not a zero sum game, it's not game, it's life. And you don't win much at all in a election if you can't live and get along with the other tribes in your country.
Moderation is the key, the one improvement in your commenting rhetoric is that you've seem to come around to moderation all of a sudden, much to the chagrin of others here. It's like whatever the old folks in SC say to do, you're good with that. (Now go back and revisit Virginia and supposed anger about blackface in someone's college yearbook when they've become a totally different person, and how much that matters, how the grownups gave a shit or thought it unnessarily divisive)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:57pm
I want Democrats to win the 2020 election because Trump is a racist. I have zero obligation to tolerate racists. I am encouraged by the increased turnout. I am encouraged by the fight against hair discrimination, Confederate statues, voter suppression., etc. I don't have to tolerate any of that crap. Biden and Sanders are my options. Hillary was my option in 2016. There has not been a sudden change. Blacks are pragmatic voters. When blacks voted in large numbers in 2020, they supported Biden.
In Virginia black voters selected Northam. Northam became the selection when Fairfax blew up followed by the AG. There was a post here suggesting Northam should resign. That fell apart when the Virginia triumvirate blew up. The choice was Northam or the crazed GOP. Pragmatism won out.
What concession does the other side need to make?
It seems that to have racial harmony, you want blacks to become white.
MLK Jr didn't tolerate racists, he fought them
Reverend Barber doesn't tolerate racists
BLM doesn't tolerate racists
Maxine Waters doesn't tolerate racists.
Roxane Gay doesn't tolerate racists
Stacey Abrams
https://freebeacon.com/politics/abrams-the-electoral-college-is-racist/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:05pm
What do the racists have to do to appease us?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:08pm
You're a racist, you need to look inside yourself for the answers about how other racists think. Just like Trump, you are fiddling while the world burns. All hands on deck, quit your frigging divisive talk.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:56pm
Nah.
I'm not going to shut up. The racists are still siding with Trump. Trump is trying to kill us.
Not fiddling. Checking on family around the country. Arranging deliveries via Amazon.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 8:03pm
Your "racists" control th government and are heading this pathetic pandemic response. So I don't know what the fuck you mean you don't have to "tolerate them" - they own your uptight ass. Every step you make, every breath you take. And if anyone thinks November will make a difference, remember how they rise from the dead and never paused a moment in Nov 2008, or how they used a Supreme Court tie breaker in Dec 2000 as a "mandate" to do whatever they want. Delusions of grandeur won't get us very far - you're more Veruca Salt than William the Conqueror.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 12:53am
The racists are living rent free in your head. You have given up. You are of no use in the battle.
No rational person thinks the racists are going to disappear
You fight one battle at a time. You do not tolerate your oppression.
Realization that the racists exist is the first step.
Ranting that we talk too much about the racists means that you let them control you.
You center your main complaint on what blacks, Progressives, etc are doing that does not appease the racists.
You pine for moderation because you think people who will never change are going to take your peace offering in good faith.
Communities are fighting back to save their lives. Communities took the first steps. They didn't wait for the incompetent racists. They fought back. You, on the other hand, have given up.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:46am
When AA talks about moderates, I am again reminded of Martin Luther King Jr's takedown of white moderates in "A Letter from a Birmingham Jail". Moderates disappointed King. King was pragmatic and able to work with LBJ. King did not compromise with Bull Connor.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:19am
And a couple minutes ago I just heard Don Lemon on CNN talking about how his very close friend who has always been a diehard Trump supporter is finally learning not to trust Trump on everything. I repeat, Don Lemon called this person "a very close friend." Much worse than Flavius just deigning to talk to "Ted" once and a while. Guess Don's a traitor to the tribe you claim to represent calling it "the Afro-American community" on Dagblog....
The reason I feel like responding instead of ignoring: the whole "us vs. them" thing you seem to live for, it's a real killer now, deadly serious.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 2:07am
A bit of self-righteous grave mongering here. Put on MLK's shoes, scold a fellow traveling racist-enabling honky. Is this arcade free or costs 50 cents or...?
"What would MLK do?" for $400 please.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 2:14am
Even Rep. Omar is dropping the us vs. them shtick.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:04am
I think you'll see her going after Trump in future posts.
Trump calls COVID-19 the "China virus"
Edit to add
More from Trump's tribe
https://www.thedailybeast.com/cbs-reporter-weijia-jiang-says-wh-official-called-coronavirus-kung-flu-to-her-face?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:25pm
AOC went on Fox in an attempt to warn Fox viewers about the dangers of COVID-19. The Fox audience is in the prime target age group for complications.
Omar is thankful that Trump is finally suggesting useful information
Neither is appeasing Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 5:28pm
I don't believe I've ever seen anyone on this website say to appease Trump, not even Peter Unverified. Your old timey radical rhetoric just so blatantly sucks. Huge turn off. Worse than the Russian trolls.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:30pm
News: Your preferred candidate, Biden, just did a short live acceptance speech, anti-identity politics, pro-common good. E pluribus unum, that coronavirus doesn't care if you're Dem. or Repub. nor what color nor zip code...
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:36pm
See below
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:37pm
You best starting thinking about it now: when he becomes president, he will attempt to be the president of all the people, including Trump voters.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:39pm
For $400
King got the Civil Rights bills from LBJ
King never bent the knee to Bull Connor
What do the racists have to do to appease us?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:03pm
MLK used Bull for a photo-op - great marketing.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:59pm
MLK got concessions from LBJ. He didn't meekly do outreach.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 2:55pm
So?
It's 2020.
I hear he's dead.
If not shld get tested.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 7:40pm
Obama pointing out that the GOP is insane
10 attacks Obama unleashed on Trump, GOP in midterm speech
https://www.cnn.com/2018/09/07/politics/obama-list-of-attacks-republicans-trump/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 12:54pm
To AA from above
Biden is being conciliatory as he should as the Democratic candidate.
Republicans will throw the kitchen sink at him
If Biden chooses a black woman as his Vice President, the racists will come out in full force.
The NYT has an excellent story of an Evangelical church in the heart of Trump company that came to reconciliation by directly confronting race rather than running away from the issue. These Evangelicals wound up supporting a ballot measure that effected mostly black children. The direct discussions lead to the church to form a group that supported the measure.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/17/opinion/ohio-megachurch-crossroads-race.html
Your approach is to run from race. You dismiss black concerns.
You are the most tribal person I know. When I talk about whites who voted for Trump you argue in their favor. You argue as if I am talking about all whites. Your core is tribal.
Fortunately people are talking about, not dismissing, issues of race. Your goal is for blacks to become white, whites don't have to change. Blacks have to change.
Edit to add:
Obama reached out
Republicans tried to make him a one term President
Republicans wanted to bankrupt the auto industry and crash the economy
Republicans blocked judicial nominees.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 10:29pm
I'm reminded that E.J. Dionne feels that the outreach has to between Democratic moderates and Democratic Progressives. In his new book, "Code Red", Dionne writes off the Republicans.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/06/books/review/code-red-e-j-dionne-jr.html
Biden will reach out to Republicans, but he will be rejected
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 10:59pm