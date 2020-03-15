Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Recovering from this mess, when the day comes, will require leaders of remarkable flexibility--not ideological purity. Govt, industry, pharma, communities, banks, science, global will all *need* to be involved in rebuilding. Power to the bridge builders. https://t.co/IU870PuxlA— Jonathan Metzl (@JonathanMetzl) March 15, 2020
this is crazy. "McEntee's return to the W H has roiled the administration w/ some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors." https://t.co/9FJLugCrj4 via @politico— Lois Romano (@loisromano) March 17, 2020
Maybe Obama too - hard to pin a state senator down giving speeches on street corners.
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
By the way, and not that it matters, the author of this fine piece, Cheryl Benard, is married to Zalmay Khalilzad, a senior official in the Trump Administration.https://t.co/cztQxgxDrt— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 15, 2020
Link to video
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has self-quarantined and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after exhibiting a fever and flu-like symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the RNC said the chairwoman had been tested for coronavirus following a hospital visit on Friday, where she was tested for the flu and strep throat. Both tests came back negative. Saturday’s statement said McDaniel was self-quarantining at home with family members while she awaits the results of the test. During an interview on Fox News this week, McDaniel seemingly downplayed fears about the virus, saying Democrats were using coronavirus as an opportunity to “sow division and scare the American people.”
Yes, there's an element corporate calculation here.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 14, 2020
But they didn't have to do it, and the benefit, given the scale of the Xfinity WiFi network (they're basically everywhere) is significant. https://t.co/ZqnVpv47UK
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin set out in a silver S.U.V. to pick up some hand sanitizer. Driving around Chattanooga, Tenn.... At each store, they cleaned out the shelves... Mr. Colvin said he was simply fixing “inefficiencies in the marketplace.” Some areas of the country need these products more than others, and he’s helping send the supply toward the demand. .. “Even at $125 a box, they were selling almost instantly,” he said. “It was mind-blowing as far as what you could charge.” He estimates he made $35,000 to $40,000 in profit.
By Dahlia Lithwick @ Slate.com, March 13
In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, he detailed why he’s lost faith in the court.
This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 13, 2020
How she describes the bill pic.twitter.com/G8J0sX4juC
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 6:48pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:03pm
Yes, Viriginia, there is no more they can do, they've used up all their tricks. Up to the private sector now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:58pm
Andrew Yang:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 8:10pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:16am
I think: no more idiotic MAGA, that's over:
Well I suppose if you really wanted to do it, you could close the border to international travel and trade, make all airports and airlines only domestic?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:08pm
correct:
though maybe Whole Foods would think about it. Not Comcast, they realize they need human beings.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:45pm
more on the thing with Trump trying to get German vaccine research for MAGA alone:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:00pm
No professional basketball or baseball till at least June, and even then only broadcast, no fans:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:37pm
Listening to the debate between Joe and Bernie. Joe knows the exact specifics of what has to be done on every question so far, he's absolutely thought out everything and would be ready to step right in to be Commander-in-chief tomorrow morning. Exact plans. And Bernie sounds like a undergrad college student blathering general ideology of class war and medical system theoreticals, really pitiful, hasn't a single plan in mind. Hasn't a clue what he'd do with this crisis. Every single time so far. It's a striking difference, Bernie clearly out of his league, go back to Senate bloviating.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 8:17pm
Not surprised. We are not like Sweden only because everybody else forgot to look at the numbers and then shout about it.
"We spend $7600 more per person per year than Sweden, I will end that and give every American better healthcare for half with no copays, no maximum, no limit at any doctor they choose, by taxing billionaires and speculators!!"
by NCD on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:51pm
Except I don't believe Biden really cares about getting any of that stuff he mentions done. And I doubt that if he tries he'll actually get them done.
You know those T-shirts that say, "My parents went to Hawaii and all I got was this fucking T-shirt" That's how I feel. We had a democrat for president for 8 years and most of the time the house and to start 60 votes in the senate and all we got was fucking Obamacare. But for Biden it was, "a big fucking deal." That's how Biden and I look at things completely differently.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:47pm
It was a big fucking deal to Republicans, which is why they've been trying to destroy it for 10 years, and almost did if it weren't for one single vote, from McCain. They may yet succeed in that effort, with the case before the Supreme Court.
It was also a bfd to millions of people who use it, and didn't have insurance before it.
by NCD on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:56pm
Yes, it sticks in my craw how much Biden on one hand did same things as Hillary, on other hand often had much worse stances than her, and often deceitful, yet the whole apparatus will dutifully line up behind Joe, but such is the unfairness of our society.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:36am
Wikipedia entry on Sam Altman
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:34pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 9:41pm
Breitbart's economics editor supports $1,000 per month from the gummint for every U.S. citizen during duration of crisis. Retweeted by Andrew Yang:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:25am
The Dear Leader McConnell suddenly sees "urgent" things need to be done:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:35am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:44am
This is not an "emergency" - it's a Black Swan (made worse by idiot trifecta). Reasonable preparations are largely inadequate, however much some disaster preparation is useful and appreciated. No one puts away enough to subsidize their whole workforce for months. Creativity and charity is required now.
[yes, firing the entire pandemic staff doesn't create a Black Swan, and we knew some disease would go viral eventually - but for *individual companies* this has usually been beyond their basics. Perhaps no more...]
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:40am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 1:54am
A Sunday Without Church: In Crisis, a Nation Asks, ‘What Is Community?’
Canceled religious services are another symbol of a lost chance to be still, to breathe and to gather together.
By Elizabeth Dias @ NYTimes.com, March 15
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 2:01am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 2:03am
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 2:11am
Yeah, maybe Jesus'll come back about now - would be hardly noticed. Though maybe he could turn napkins into ventilators as a course in miracles. BTW, where's Marianne when we need her? Paper tiger.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 7:38am
Ordinary eye-talians say learn from their stoopid mistakes:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:47pm
Some uppity governors around:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 2:50pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:25pm
(Reminder: Breitbart Economics editor, too--see story upthread)
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:32pm
amazing to behold, just heard him to say this live on the teevee
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:36pm
more wonders:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:34pm
Or he has Coronavirus and that sobered him up?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:44pm
I watched some of the conference, got to say he looked pretty healthy. He was also more calmed down and confident, none of that childish sing-songy reading of text or other unusual affectations. Don't want to overestimate the change, he still said lots of stupid stuff, it was just his normal self. For example, comparing say, Biden in yesterday's debate, he still looked pitiful. Hogging the podium and going off on stupid self-centered riffs....
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:23pm
how Trump White House got to today:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 8:31pm
De Blasio has a lot of similarities to Trump:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:37pm
Awful. I'm starting to share your opinion of De Blasio.
by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:42pm
I'll just leave you with that I have always been reminded of Jeffrey Jones as the Emporer in "Amadeus":
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:48am
Gorka has survival of the fittest delusionary thoughts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:42pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 8:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 2:41am
Note: story is from March 13
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:43am
Sloan Kettering has at least 5 infected employees, 3 infected patients, and less than a week of masks left!
Cancer patients might start to think twice about continuing treatment right now?
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 4:13am
lookie what the Pentagon found in the storage:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 7:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 7:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 8:04pm
Barack Obama:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 8:08pm
Uncle Andrew needs you!
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 8:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 8:55pm
a genuine stable genius! awesome!
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:08pm
Excellent splainer on what the Federal Reserve has done the last two weeks and why:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 9:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 11:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 11:24pm