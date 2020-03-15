Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The V.A. is preparing to back up the health care system.
More than once I have advocated for expansion of the Veterans Administration to become our National Health Service.
It appears that thanks to the current
plague pandemic the VA is on track to this 'finale, but the implicit arrival at the realization that health care cannot intelligently be a profit driven enterprise is going to be a hard learned lesson.
NEW Univision poll of Florida— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 16, 2020
All registered voters:
Biden - 63%
Sanders - 25%
Among Florida Latino voters:
Biden - 48%
Sanders - 40%
Latinos broken down...
Cubans
Sanders - 47%
Biden - 46%
Puerto Ricans
Biden - 53%
Sanders - 38%
Recovering from this mess, when the day comes, will require leaders of remarkable flexibility--not ideological purity. Govt, industry, pharma, communities, banks, science, global will all *need* to be involved in rebuilding. Power to the bridge builders. https://t.co/IU870PuxlA— Jonathan Metzl (@JonathanMetzl) March 15, 2020
By the way, and not that it matters, the author of this fine piece, Cheryl Benard, is married to Zalmay Khalilzad, a senior official in the Trump Administration.https://t.co/cztQxgxDrt— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 15, 2020
Link to video
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/14/opinion/Racism-coronavirus-asians.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
What happens when stereotypes and fear about Covid-19 arrive before the actual disease does? In the video above, Katherine Oung, a 11th grader in Florida, shows what teenagers like her and her friends face as the coronavirus pandemic brings to the surface the racism underlying her community.
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has self-quarantined and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after exhibiting a fever and flu-like symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the RNC said the chairwoman had been tested for coronavirus following a hospital visit on Friday, where she was tested for the flu and strep throat. Both tests came back negative. Saturday’s statement said McDaniel was self-quarantining at home with family members while she awaits the results of the test. During an interview on Fox News this week, McDaniel seemingly downplayed fears about the virus, saying Democrats were using coronavirus as an opportunity to “sow division and scare the American people.”
Yes, there's an element corporate calculation here.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) March 14, 2020
But they didn't have to do it, and the benefit, given the scale of the Xfinity WiFi network (they're basically everywhere) is significant. https://t.co/ZqnVpv47UK
In fact, the bill guarantees sick leave only to about 20 percent of workers. Big employers like McDonald’s and Amazon are not required to provide any paid sick leave, while companies with fewer than 50 employees can seek hardship exemptions from the Trump administration.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. “You’re not going to miss a pay check.”
On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin set out in a silver S.U.V. to pick up some hand sanitizer. Driving around Chattanooga, Tenn.... At each store, they cleaned out the shelves... Mr. Colvin said he was simply fixing “inefficiencies in the marketplace.” Some areas of the country need these products more than others, and he’s helping send the supply toward the demand. .. “Even at $125 a box, they were selling almost instantly,” he said. “It was mind-blowing as far as what you could charge.” He estimates he made $35,000 to $40,000 in profit.
By Dahlia Lithwick @ Slate.com, March 13
In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, he detailed why he’s lost faith in the court.
This conveniently gives constituents the weekend to contact and yell at their Senators about stuff like perfect being the enemy of the good:
New @SpeakerPelosi letter to Democrats: “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 13, 2020
How she describes the bill pic.twitter.com/G8J0sX4juC
Bernie Supporters Fight On! #BernieSanders #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/YVfAxxISqO— Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) March 12, 2020
BREAKING: coordinated takedown across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.— Ben Nimmo (@benimmo) March 12, 2020
-Operation based in Ghana;
-Targeted the African-American community;
-Still in audience-building stage;
-No systematic reference to 2020 election;
-Linked to associates of the Russian IRA troll farm. pic.twitter.com/73mJr2v7ds
Revealed: the great European refugee scandal https://t.co/nQjl70vir4— Alex Needham (@alexneedham74) March 12, 2020
Mr. Hanks is hospitalized, said there were 27 people confirmed to have the coronavirus there, and in every case, “we know the origin of where they have come from.” ....
Mr. Mackay, the virologist, noted that Ms. Wilson, an actress and singer, had recently performed a concert in Beverly Hills, on a date within the incubation period for the virus ... there were reports that at least one other person on the set had tested positive. ... In Australia testing is free and widely available, thanks to early and coordinated planning for a pandemic.
Comments
The VA Medical School might be a good idea right about now, too. If it had opened when Obamacare was proposed the graduates would have been doctors for five years now.
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 2:57pm
Except that in the present they will probably have their hands full just taking care of those they are already charged with caring for? I.E., got any extra ventilators sitting around they aren't already using for vets?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 3:43pm
P.S. It doesn't really look like our favorite model is handling things that well so far either. I must admit that the downside making your whole health care system totally dependent on the government, how well it is funded and how prepared it is for things like epidemics will depend upon the politics of any one period:
Italy
hashad a pretty good system; it's now decimated.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 4:08pm
It is, beyond peradventure, an abomination and a stench in the nostrils of the Lord, to contemplate the ruin that sheer perverse small minded tribalism has wrought on the British NHS.
by jollyroger on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 5:15pm
Apparently we only have 3,186 ICU beds in the entire state of NY?
This is getting real personal for me, one of my nearest and dearest is 70 yrs. old, looks under 60, is quite healthy overall (beat prostate cancer 5 yrs. ago and never looked back) but has used a jolt of advair for "weak lung function" every morning for decades quite successfully. Say goodbye now?
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 6:16pm
ETA the whole thing about Vit C and cold amelioration (as measured by duration of symptoms from onset to full remission) was the crucial necessity of early commencement of the high dose vitamiin C therapy which had been found to shorten colds and lessen the severity of symptoms.
The relationship between vitamin C dosage and its effects on the duration of the common cold symptoms may extend to 6-8 grams per day.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170330115246.htm
That said, if you slam 5 grams a day while the contagion rages, you will always be at the level you'd leap to if you suspected you were coming down with a cold.
This may expose me to accusations of practicing medicine while acting as a Youtube influencer, but inasmuch as we are, after all, talking about a coronavirus which we know has cousins that can be more successfully fought when the sovereign anti inflammatory properties of vitamin c have been enlisted, it could not hurt to temporarily go to heroic daily levels (say, five grams). The more so as I have seen an ACTUAL doctor recommend zinc lozenges, for the same demonstrated anti cold virus action as that for whicch they are sold, viz, slowing the replication of the pathogen.
It all being a matter of balance between the trenches and the artillery, we can nibble at the trench edges, as it were.
by jollyroger on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:32am
I saw the zinc lozenge thing recommended by a couple of docs I respect too. Said the way it works is discouraging viruses from going down your throat, causes a hostile environment for them. (Hence the way it seems to work if you do it in time when you have just that nasal/sinus inkling of a cold coming on, plus your immune system, of course.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:08am
Overall, I think you are still thinking inside the box as if the old world still existed. It doesn't. It's every fucking hand on deck right now, the entire spectrum of what we've got, capitalist to communist. VA system is just one teeny tiny little cog in the scheme of things, can't do much of anything without everyone else in the world. I.E., we may well end up with the start of a "universal basic income" right quicker than anyone ever thought, just have a different name. The world's economy is at a standstill and there isn't enough of the right stuff to buy, beg or steal. Time for big corps to really become persons, just like Romney said. They got to take care of their people or they will go kaput, there is no consumer economy without consumers....if nobody's working, no masks get made...look at Italy, a situation like that that simply cannot continue...
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:00pm
I will admit that the VA of my imagination is about ten-15 years old, at which time in multiple studies they had outcomes that surpassed all other providers by a very robust margin, partly because they had then pioneered serious integration of their data platforms before anyone else was doing so sucessfully.
They have gotten starved as a consequence of Obama's signature on the squestration budget rider to the debt limit extention of 2010.
by jollyroger on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:18am
The V.A. is included in this state secret:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/15/2020 - 7:50pm
We have enough for everyone who is rich enough for us to want to save them, or young enough to have useful labor left.
I am (perhaps against interest..) unable to contain my amusement at the quip designating Coronavirus "The Boomer Remover"
by jollyroger on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:20am
So far in Italy not to the boomers yet, just Il Duce babies:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:12am
yeah ventilators are the new gold in Europe:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 5:14am
They have thee nerve to classify public health stats.
On the income thing, it is no doubt a real force majeure towards the de facto MMT we have going at the fed and the need for fully paid sick leave to iincentivize self quarantining (with an intelligent bias towards calling the close ones in favor of staying home...)/
by jollyroger on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 3:38am
Italy's decided to send in the newbies early to cover
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 3:50am
Robbing Peter to pay Paul and maybe not working at all--the nasty little secret of M4all or single payer in a situation like this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/17/2020 - 4:29am